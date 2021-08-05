Indian cricketers celebrate the bronze medal for the men's hockey team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team scripted history on Thursday as they won the bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It was one of those games where the team showed sheer grit and determination to come back from 1-3 down to win the match 5-3

India's last Olympic medal win in hockey came all the way back in 1980 when the team won its 8th gold medal in the Summer Games. In the game against Germany today, the Indian hockey team's counter-attacking skill was on display as they were ruthless towards the end of the match, turning a 1-goal deficit into a big lead.

Simranjeet Singh scored a brace for India (17th and 34th minute) while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th), and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) scored the other goals for the team.

It was an emotional moment for the Indian team as they managed to find a place on the podium once again after 41 years. The players celebrated the victory with tears and hugs on the field as India finished the game on the victorious side.

Here is how Indian cricketers reacted to the hockey team's win:

The Indian cricketers were quite elated with the hockey team's memorable win. They all put up tweets congratulating captain Manpreet Singh and his men.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir wrote that this victory was bigger than India's 50-over World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011 and T20 World Cup wins in 2007. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar pointed out that the fantastic penalty corner saved by goal-keeper P Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was the game-changer.

Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina also congratulated the team and wrote that this victory will be cherished forever.

"Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah. A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia. After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer," Virender Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took it to Twitter to congratulate the men's hockey team on this historic victory.

