Indian fans furious as Tim Paine gets benefit of doubt over close call

Australian captain Tim Paine was lucky to survive a close run out call during the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne on Saturday.

In the 55th over, there was a mix up between Tim Paine and newcomer Cameron Green. Umesh Yadav got the throw in from cover to the striker’s end.

Rishabh Pant took off the bails. The third umpire took a long time to make his decision as Tim Paine’s bat was very close to the crease line when the stumps were disturbed.

One angle suggested Tim Paine’s bat was on the line. Another made everyone wonder whether the Australian captain had managed to get his bat just over the line.

There was enough doubt in the third umpire’s mind to rule it not out. According to him:

“There's no conclusive evidence to show the bat is on the wrong side of the line, so the bat looks like it could have a bit over the line. My decision is not out."

Twitter stunned as Tim Paine is ruled not out

Immediately after the third umpire made his decision, Indian fans and some former cricketers took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the decision.

Here are some of the puzzled reactions:

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.🤦‍♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

3rd umpire must be an Australian.



Tim Paine was clearly RUN OUT.



Missing thalaivan @imVkohli now...#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HuKOuO7Bg0 — Shrik :-) (@shriktweets) December 26, 2020

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

It's Like Dhoni's IPL Final Run-out



' Out On Big TVs . Not Out in Small TVs ' https://t.co/R5ypelbQMk — . (@bottom_hand) December 26, 2020

#INDvsAUS #MelbourneTest While the benefit of doubt ought to be with the batsman , in the era of video replays this was clearly on the line & Out ? A mockery of DRS which should have had the batsman run out & back in the pavilion ? All marginal decisions going against Team India — Rajeev Waghre (@Rare22) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Fuming. Absolutely fuming at that run out decision.



Get rid of these local umpires. We can have 3 extra neutrals travel in a bubble. Giving 1 extra review does nothing for blatant run outs.



Sickening not out decision there in favour of the local skipper. #AUSvIND — Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast (@1tip1hand) December 26, 2020

Funny to hear Paul Wilson justifying that decision! Everyone in the ground thought Paine was run out except him!@FoxCricket #AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest — Shiraj Sen (@shiraj_sen) December 26, 2020

Tim Paine survives a very tight run out call... Did the 3rd umpire make the right decision? pic.twitter.com/V6eCwf9d9H — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) December 26, 2020

#INDvsAUS such a shame,This so called benefit of doubt element is killing the actual result and it’s a clear run out and this is such a disappointing game of cricket. — Pavan (@Pavanthoughts) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Australia with a lifeline. I believe they got away with that run-out decision — Rishi (@somberiii) December 26, 2020

Not out 😡 seriously umpiring 👎👎 it was a clear run out — Aditya Desai (@AdityaD23281005) December 26, 2020

Luckily, Tim Paine was dismissed soon after, caught by Hanuma Vihari off Ravichandran Ashwin for 13.

Australia are in trouble on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, 156 for 7 after 64 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Mohammed Siraj combined to put India on top.

Bumrah got India off to the perfect start, sending back Aussie opener Joe Burns for a duck. He later scalped the well-set Travis Head for 38.

Off-spinner Ashwin continued his impressive run. He got the massive wicket of Steve Smith for 0 after dismissing opener Matthew Wade for 30.

Siraj made an impressive debut, sending back Marnus Labuschagne for 48 and Cameron Green for 12.