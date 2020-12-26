Indian fans furious as Tim Paine gets benefit of doubt over close call

Australian captain Tim Paine was lucky to survive a close run out call during the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne on Saturday.
In the 55th over, there was a mix up between Tim Paine and newcomer Cameron Green. Umesh Yadav got the throw in from cover to the striker’s end.
Rishabh Pant took off the bails. The third umpire took a long time to make his decision as Tim Paine’s bat was very close to the crease line when the stumps were disturbed.
One angle suggested Tim Paine’s bat was on the line. Another made everyone wonder whether the Australian captain had managed to get his bat just over the line.
There was enough doubt in the third umpire’s mind to rule it not out. According to him:
“There's no conclusive evidence to show the bat is on the wrong side of the line, so the bat looks like it could have a bit over the line. My decision is not out."
Twitter stunned as Tim Paine is ruled not out
Immediately after the third umpire made his decision, Indian fans and some former cricketers took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the decision.
Here are some of the puzzled reactions:
Luckily, Tim Paine was dismissed soon after, caught by Hanuma Vihari off Ravichandran Ashwin for 13.
Australia are in trouble on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, 156 for 7 after 64 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Mohammed Siraj combined to put India on top.
Bumrah got India off to the perfect start, sending back Aussie opener Joe Burns for a duck. He later scalped the well-set Travis Head for 38.
Off-spinner Ashwin continued his impressive run. He got the massive wicket of Steve Smith for 0 after dismissing opener Matthew Wade for 30.
Siraj made an impressive debut, sending back Marnus Labuschagne for 48 and Cameron Green for 12.