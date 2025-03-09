Indian fans offer prayers in Varanasi ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India fans performed a special 'aarti' at the Sarang Nath Mahadev Temple in Varanasi ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final. India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the final of the ICC event today (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It is the second meeting for the two teams in the tournament. The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by 44 runs in the group stage last Sunday at the same venue.

After a disappointing loss in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Indian fans are hoping for a positive result in the summit clash of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand. Some of them performed a special puja in a Varanasi temple ahead of the game to pray for the team's success. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below:

"Everything will go fine if Rohit plays 30 overs" - Aakash Chopra ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra.' He opined that India would have a great chance of a victory if Rohit Sharma bats for 30 overs, which could mean a significant match-winning contribution. Chopra said:

"This is a massive game for his (Rohit's) legacy. If we see the last three ICC white-ball tournaments, Rohit has lost just one match. That was the (2023 ODI World Cup) final on November 19. This is March 9. Win this final, and you and Kohli will become the first Indians to have four ICC trophies to their name. What do I expect from him? Go and hit but play long. Everything will go fine if Rohit plays 30 overs. I am promising you, if that happens, we will win it 100 percent."

On Virat Kohli, Chopra continued:

"If we talk about the GOATs or the Fab Four, there is Virat Kohli on one side and Kane Williamson on the other. Virat Kohli has scored more than 1000 runs in ICC knockouts, but he hasn't yet scored a century in an ICC final. So this is the time. He is in good form. He has scored a century and an eighty-plus score. So a lot of focus will be on him."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

