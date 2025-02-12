"Indian Knight Riders"-Top 10 funny memes as Harshit Rana & Varun Chakavarthy replace Jasprit Bumrah & Yashasvi Jaiswal in Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the final 15-member Team India squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday (February 11). Fans were amused with a couple of calls and shared hilarious memes on social media.

The selectors had earlier included ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the squad, hoping he would recover from his back injury in time for the Champions Trophy. However, things did not pan out that way, as Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to the injury he picked up during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series.

It will be a massive blow for India as Bumrah played a huge role in the team's victory during the 2024 T20 World Cup with a Player of the Tournament effort. The selectors have roped in inexperienced Harshit Rana as his replacement for the upcoming ICC assignment.

They made another last-minute chance, bringing in another spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy, in place of opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. The squad now consists of five spinners and three pace options.

Cricket fans were disappointed that the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a few other players missed out on selection. They resorted to social media platforms to express their reactions by sharing hilarious memes. One of the memes read:

"Indian knight Riders farming."

Here are some other memes:

India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign begins on February 20 in Dubai against Bangladesh

The Men in Blue are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand during the league phase of the Champions Trophy 2025. Here is the schedule for their matches in the tournament:

Match 1: February 20 - Bangladesh vs India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (Start time - 2:30 PM IST)

Match 2: February 23 - Pakistan vs India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (Start time - 2:30 PM IST)

Match 3: March 2 - New Zealand vs India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (Start time - 2:30 PM IST)

India's updated squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-traveling reserves: Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube.

What do you think about India's chances in the Champions Trophy with this squad? Let us know in the comments section.

