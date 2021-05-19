Indian-origin Rachin Ravindra full of admiration for Kane Williamson

Indian-origin batting prodigy Rachin Ravindra is one of two new faces in New Zealand's squad for the two-match Test series against England followed by the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

Since making his first-class debut a little over two years ago, Rachin Ravindra has been making headlines with his run-scoring. The top-order batter has already racked up three first-class centuries and nine fifties in 26 games.

The 21-year-old was slated for an international debut last year, having been earmarked as a player to watch at NZC's High Performance camps. But an untimely injury, where he dislocated his shoulder, delayed his arrival in international cricket.

He is currently undergoing quarantine upon arrival in the UK. Prior to arrival, Ravindra spent two weeks in Lincoln training with his New Zealand teammates, an experience he described as 'surreal'.

One of the first things Rachin Ravindra wants to do when he is out of quarantine is to have a chat with idol Kane Williamson.

"I talked about idols and Kane is definitely one of them. He is a world-class player and has been for the last 10 years. So, I think every opportunity I have to mingle with him will be amazing. Learning from such a world-class player is something I can't really put into words," Rachin Ravindra said.

New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra is full of admiration for Kane Williamson 🤩https://t.co/xAOVJi4aWZ #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/wpddsnXHtf — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 19, 2021

Just being able to witness him in person is going to be amazing: Rachin Ravindra

The youngster spoke further about Williamson and said he admires the way the Kiwi skipper goes about his business, leading his country from the front.

Rachin Ravindra will be keen to emulate his idol and live up to the hype in the upcoming Test series.

"He is such a special cricketer, so being able to share the dressing room with them is an incredible feeling. I think from watching him, his hunger for runs (stands out). He just looks like he wants to score a double hundred every time he goes out to bat. And I admire that incredibly, the temperament to do that, the temperament to win Tests for New Zealand in incredible.

"I think the way he goes about it, he's such a humble bloke, and he just personifies the good Kiwi man. Just being able to witness that in person is going to be amazing," Rachin Ravindra added.

England and New Zealand will lock horns in a two-match Test series starting June 2 at Lord's. The team will then move to Southampton for the WTC final.