Indian star carried 27 bags to BGT 2024-25 for himself and family; BCCI had to pay for over 250 kg: Reports

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a new set of rules following the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), another incident that led to the guidelines coming up has now come into the picture.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran (via NDTV Sports), an unnamed star Indian cricketer carried 27 bags during the Australia tour. The bags belonged not just to the player but also to his family members and personal staff who were with him on the tour.

The report added that the weight of the bags was above 250kg, for which the BCCI had to pay additional costs. The bags had a total of 17 bats along with other items, which belonged to the family members and personal staff of the player. While the BCCI policy states that family members and personal staff luggage have to be carried separately, the player had the board manage everything.

Further, the report also unveiled that the family members and personal staff of the player were with him throughout the tour. Therefore, the BCCI had to pay for getting all their items and luggage from India to Australia and vice-versa and even from one city to another while in Australia.

The exact figure of the amount spent is not known. However, the report suggests that the figure is expected to be in lakhs at least.

BCCI brought in strict guidelines following violations during the Australia tour

As a result of such violations and undue advantages being taken by players, the BCCI decided to roll out strict guidelines and policies after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Among the new rules, the board will now bear the cost for luggage for only up to 150 kg and not more. This rule has come up to avoid issues like those mentioned above, as per the report.

Further, the players will also have to travel only through the team bus for matches henceforth and no personal arrangements will be allowed as far as team travel is concerned.

The family members of players are also ineligible to accompany them on tour as the BCCI has new guidelines in place. The complete guidelines will be seen being fully implemented in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which is the first overseas assignment after the new guidelines were rolled out.

