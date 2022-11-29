Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer hopes that rain stays away in Christchurch during the third ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30. The Kiwis currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series after the second ODI in Hamilton was washed out after only 12.5 overs of play.

As things stand, there is a forecast for heavy precipitation in place for tomorrow afternoon in Christchurch.

India had the chance to topple New Zealand to claim the No.1 ranking in ODIs with a 3-0 series result but failed to capitalize after their seven-wicket defeat in the first game at Eden Park in Auckland.

Team India's last ODI win against New Zealand came over three years ago in Wellington. Since then, the Men in Blue have lost in a World Cup semi-final and suffered a 3-0 whitewash against the Kiwis.

Stating that everyone is desperate for a full game of cricket on the rain-marred tour, Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo:

"Shubman Gill looked in good form, even Suryakumar Yadav was in good rhythm in the second ODI, so India will be hoping to level the series."

Jaffer continued:

"The Indian team would be hoping that the rain stays away and we get to see some good competitive cricket."

Only two out of five matches over the course of the tour have been completed. Rain has marked a constant presence and had the final say in two of the three T20Is and the recent ODI contest at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

"The team winning the toss will look to bowl first" - Wasim Jaffer

The Hagley Oval, which came into existence in the aftermath of the earthquake that shook the capital city, is a well-renowned international venue after a decade.

The stadium has played host to 15 ODIs since 2014, with the last three matches witnessing the chasing side securing comfortable wins.

Opining that the toss might play a pivotal role in the result since the captains would like to chase first, Jaffer said:

"This is a must-win game for India, winning the toss will be important once again. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first here. India have lost both tosses so far in the series."

Shikhar Dhawan and co. will look to win the third and final ODI to draw the series 1-1.

