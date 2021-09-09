"Indian team management would want to give Ajinkya Rahane another go"- VVS Laxman

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman wants India to stick with the winning combination of four pacers and one spinner in Manchester. He feels Shardul Thakur has done a terrific job by scoring half-centuries in both innings and also picking up vital wickets.

VVS Laxman said he would make two changes to the Indian team, with one being the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin instead of Ravindra Jadeja. The other change that Laxman spoke about was replacing the out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane with Hanuma Vihari.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, VVS Laxman stated that although he wouldn't play Rahane in the final Test, the Indian team management might think otherwise.

"I would still stick with Shardul Thakur. If the conditions are not spinner friendly, which I doubt it will be in Manchester, I will give break to Jadeja anad get in Ravichandran Ashwin. I will probably get in Hanuma Vihari in place of Ajinkya Rahane.

"But listening to Vikram Rathour's press conference last evening the team management might give him another go. But I would give Rahane a break," VVS Laxman stated.

I would play India's strongest XI: VVS Laxman

In a five-match Test series, there is a large workload on fast bowlers that needs to be managed. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah have been brilliant but have bowled a lot of overs.

While the question of resting Bumrah has come up, VVS Laxman feels India should go in with their strongest possible XI to prevent England from winning the last Test and leveling the series.

"I think you have to play him (Bumrah). Although you won the Test match and cannot lose the series, India's goal and dream is to beat England in England.

"I will play the strongest bowling line-up and if Mohammed Shami is fit, I will include him in the XI. You don't want to give England any chance to come back and level the series," VVS Laxman concluded.

The fifth Test between India and England will begin on September 10 (Friday) at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar