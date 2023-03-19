Create

"Indian team starts the match with one wicket down" - Fans frustrated after Gill departs for a duck in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Mar 19, 2023 14:13 IST
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill departed for a duck in the second ODI against Australia

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill departed for his first-ever duck in ODIs to hand the hosts a stuttering start in the second contest against Australia on March 19 in Vishakapatnam. The youngster lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc in a dismissal that closely mirrored the one from the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gill has been in terrific form of late, scoring centuries across formats at will. He recorded his first-ever home Test ton during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. He scored a scratchy 20-run knock in the first ODI and could not make the most of what seems like a good batting surface in the ongoing match.

He attempted to play an expansive drive off a wide delivery by Mitchell Starc in the first ever. Playing with hard hands, his drive was uppish following a poor connection with the bat, leading to a catch straight to Marnus Labuschagne stationed at backward point.

Twitterati vented their frustration over the wicket and Team India's tendency to lose early wickets. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Weather it's Gill or Sharma or Kl Rahul...Indian team starts the match with one wicket down 👇🫣😢🔙1️⃣ #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam
Gill is vulnerable against outswing deliveries. He struggled against a moving ball most of the time. He plays with hard hands, which is not a good technique for an opener. Rohit played with soft hands in the same over.
Gill has to perform in tough conditions or against tough teams, let's see when he will ?#INDvAUS
@ESPNcricinfo The similar dismissal of Gill at backward point by the same fielder !! Aussie know the weak area very well !!
Gill😂 #INDvAUS https://t.co/3mlVkl5Yde
Gill place confirm and he does this
Shubman Gill 2/2 fail in this series.If this happens in 3rd match too, it will be a big concern for World Cup.
@CricCrazyJohns No Flat track No NEWZELAND Z team No srilanka team 🤣🤣No party for Gill🙏
Shubman Gill just thrown away his wicket on nothing ball.
@BCCI @mastercardindia Such a lazy shot. Gill is much better than that.
It’s a shame to get dismissed cheaply on this batting track. Gill 👎🏻👎🏻#INDvAUS
Give me Duffy, give me Tickner else I retire. - Gill via DM.
Just very very poor from Shubman Gill, same mistake like last match.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS
@mufaddal_vohra Waiter : Sir what bird would you like to have in Dinner Chicken or TurkeyShubhman Gill : Duck 🦆#INDvsAUS
God forbid there's any swing or seam movement in the world cup, Gill is a walking duck
Gill, when asked to play on a pitch that ain't as flat as a road... https://t.co/sBO868apB7
What a poor shot by #Gill. With all the runs he has scored recently he still seems questionable when the ball moves slightly. #INDvAUS @vikrantgupta73

"There's hunger to do well whenever I go out there" - Shubman Gill

The rare failure is not bound to deter Shubman Gill, who is in the form of his life. Having cemented his place in the ODI setup over veteran Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab-born youngster will be keen to be back among the runs after a slight blip in his returns with the bat.

Stating that he still has the hunger to score runs, Gill said during a pre-match interview with the broadcasters:

"It feels good, the hard work, expectations from myself has been paying off, feels good in that regards. There's hunger to do well whenever I go out there. I don't really think about myself when I'm out there, don't think there's any pressure, it's actually the opposite when I bat with Rohit bhai, Virat bhai or KL."

Mitchell Starc is running through the famed Indian batting unit after claiming the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav inside the powerplay. Team India are currently reeling at 32-3 after five overs, with Virat Kohli occupying the crease alongside KL Rahul.

Will Shubman Gill return strong in the third and the final ODI? Let us know what you think.

