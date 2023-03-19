"Indian team starts the match with one wicket down" - Fans frustrated after Gill departs for a duck in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI 

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill departed for his first-ever duck in ODIs to hand the hosts a stuttering start in the second contest against Australia on March 19 in Vishakapatnam. The youngster lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc in a dismissal that closely mirrored the one from the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gill has been in terrific form of late, scoring centuries across formats at will. He recorded his first-ever home Test ton during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. He scored a scratchy 20-run knock in the first ODI and could not make the most of what seems like a good batting surface in the ongoing match.

He attempted to play an expansive drive off a wide delivery by Mitchell Starc in the first ever. Playing with hard hands, his drive was uppish following a poor connection with the bat, leading to a catch straight to Marnus Labuschagne stationed at backward point.

Twitterati vented their frustration over the wicket and Team India's tendency to lose early wickets. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Gautamshasank @Gautamshasank 🫣 #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam Weather it's Gill or Sharma or Kl Rahul...Indian team starts the match with one wicket down Weather it's Gill or Sharma or Kl Rahul...Indian team starts the match with one wicket down 👇🫣😢🔙1️⃣ #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam

Saikrishna సాయికృష్ణ @Sai__Krishna__ Gill is vulnerable against outswing deliveries. He struggled against a moving ball most of the time. He plays with hard hands, which is not a good technique for an opener. Rohit played with soft hands in the same over. Gill is vulnerable against outswing deliveries. He struggled against a moving ball most of the time. He plays with hard hands, which is not a good technique for an opener. Rohit played with soft hands in the same over.

VK45🇮🇳 @sportslovervk45



#INDvAUS Gill has to perform in tough conditions or against tough teams, let's see when he will ? Gill has to perform in tough conditions or against tough teams, let's see when he will ?#INDvAUS

मनु Sam 🇮🇳⚽🥅 🍹☕🍍🍎😎🍴 @mAnishhastir @ESPNcricinfo The similar dismissal of Gill at backward point by the same fielder !! Aussie know the weak area very well !! @ESPNcricinfo The similar dismissal of Gill at backward point by the same fielder !! Aussie know the weak area very well !!

sandy ❤ @shivsenasandy Gill place confirm and he does this Gill place confirm and he does this

Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 @GyaaniCricketer Shubman Gill 2/2 fail in this series.

If this happens in 3rd match too, it will be a big concern for World Cup. Shubman Gill 2/2 fail in this series.If this happens in 3rd match too, it will be a big concern for World Cup.

HARIS°•. @HARISFF107

No party for Gill @CricCrazyJohns No Flat track No NEWZELAND Z team No srilanka team 🤣🤣No party for Gill @CricCrazyJohns No Flat track No NEWZELAND Z team No srilanka team 🤣🤣No party for Gill🙏

Psy @PsyfeR888 Shubman Gill just thrown away his wicket on nothing ball. Shubman Gill just thrown away his wicket on nothing ball.

AJR @Certified_AJR 🏻 🏻



#INDvAUS It’s a shame to get dismissed cheaply on this batting track. Gill It’s a shame to get dismissed cheaply on this batting track. Gill 👎🏻👎🏻#INDvAUS

Headingley+Multan Hero Joel Wilson @SamaLucilfer Give me Duffy, give me Tickner else I retire. - Gill via DM. Give me Duffy, give me Tickner else I retire. - Gill via DM.

ً @SarcasticCowboy



Shubhman Gill : Duck 🦆



#INDvsAUS @mufaddal_vohra Waiter : Sir what bird would you like to have in Dinner Chicken or TurkeyShubhman Gill : Duck 🦆 @mufaddal_vohra Waiter : Sir what bird would you like to have in Dinner Chicken or TurkeyShubhman Gill : Duck 🦆#INDvsAUS

Blah @Blah10870401 God forbid there's any swing or seam movement in the world cup, Gill is a walking duck God forbid there's any swing or seam movement in the world cup, Gill is a walking duck

C'deep @Chandradeep_ Gill, when asked to play on a pitch that ain't as flat as a road... Gill, when asked to play on a pitch that ain't as flat as a road... https://t.co/sBO868apB7

Bee.Positive @BhavikK11 @vikrantgupta73 What a poor shot by #Gill . With all the runs he has scored recently he still seems questionable when the ball moves slightly. #INDvAUS What a poor shot by #Gill. With all the runs he has scored recently he still seems questionable when the ball moves slightly. #INDvAUS @vikrantgupta73

"There's hunger to do well whenever I go out there" - Shubman Gill

The rare failure is not bound to deter Shubman Gill, who is in the form of his life. Having cemented his place in the ODI setup over veteran Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab-born youngster will be keen to be back among the runs after a slight blip in his returns with the bat.

Stating that he still has the hunger to score runs, Gill said during a pre-match interview with the broadcasters:

"It feels good, the hard work, expectations from myself has been paying off, feels good in that regards. There's hunger to do well whenever I go out there. I don't really think about myself when I'm out there, don't think there's any pressure, it's actually the opposite when I bat with Rohit bhai, Virat bhai or KL."

Mitchell Starc is running through the famed Indian batting unit after claiming the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav inside the powerplay. Team India are currently reeling at 32-3 after five overs, with Virat Kohli occupying the crease alongside KL Rahul.

Will Shubman Gill return strong in the third and the final ODI? Let us know what you think.

