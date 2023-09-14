"Indians believe in hard work God blesses them" - Twitter reacts to Pakistan potentially being knocked out of Asia Cup 2023 due to rain

The rain-marred Asia Cup 2023 lived up to its unfortunate billing yet again as the crucial Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash could not start on time due to heavy showers at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

While India have already qualified for the grand finale, the winner of the game between the two teams they beat in the Super Fours, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will face them in the summit clash on Sunday. However, considering how the tournament has gone thus far, the game being called off due to the inclement weather persisting cannot be ruled out.

In such a scenario, Sri Lanka will qualify for the final, thanks to a better net run rate than Pakistan. While both teams convincingly defeated Bangladesh, the Lions lost to India in a much closer game than the Men in Green.

Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 228-run defeat to their arch-rivals compared to Sri Lanka, who were highly competitive and lost by a mere 41 runs.

Although the two sides haven't faced off in an ODI for almost four years, Pakistan have beaten the Lankans eight consecutive times, leading them to be the favorites for the contest. They are also the No.1 ranked side in ODI cricket despite the hammering at the hands of the Men in Blue.

All this meant that Pakistan fans on Twitter desperately wanted the rain to go away to have the on-field action determine the second finalist of the Asia Cup. Yet, several others made Pakistan the butt of jokes as they face potential elimination due to rain.

Here are the best reactions:

Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash to get underway as a 45-over per-side contest

The groundstaff has been kept busy throughout the Asia Cup.

Much to the delight of the Pakistan fans, the weather in Colombo finally cleared up, with the action set to get underway as a 45-over per-side contest.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Babar Azam announced two surprising changes to the playing XI they had previously announced.

The originally announced XI already had five changes to the team that lost to India, with pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah being forced out due to injury. They also made some tactical moves, drafting Mohammad Haris in place of veteran Fakhar Zaman and bringing back Mohammad Nawaz for Faheem Ashraf to beef up their spin department. Test sensation Saud Shakeel was also in the originally announced playing XI, replacing Salman Ali Agha.

However, opener Imam Ul Haq and the incoming Shakeel were ruled out at the toss due to back spasms and fever, respectively. Zaman held his place in the team due to the injury to Imam, while Abdullah Shafique replaced Saud Shakeel.

Sri Lanka also made two changes from their last match against India, with Kusal Perera replacing Dimuth Karunaratne and Pramodh Madushan coming in for Kasun Rajitha.