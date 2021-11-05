"Definitely one of the toughest" - Ross Taylor sounds warning bells ahead of the tour to India

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor termed India as one of the toughest destinations to tour. He opined that India is a great place to play, but it can be challenging for the touring sides.

The Black Caps are scheduled to tour India right after the ongoing T20 World Cup. They will play two Test matches and three T20Is in the sub-continent.

Ross Taylor stated that India set a different set of challenges with spin and reverse swing.

“It’s a great place to play cricket but definitely one of the toughest. Obviously playing spin and then the reverse swing ball. I think trusting your defense early on against spin when there’s so many people around the bat (is important),” Ross Taylor stated on Mornings with Ian Smith on SENZ.

Taylor added that winning the toss plays a big part in the outcome of the game when you are playing Test matches in India.

“I’ve been there a few times and it’s probably a given but winning the toss plays a big part in it so no pressure on Kane (Williamson) to get the call right in those first few Tests.”

- coach Gary Stead discusses the five spin options named in the Test squad to face India later this month

Ross Taylor is part of the 15-man squad announced by New Zealand for the tour to India.

"You’ve got to watch the ball from the hand" - Ross Taylor on Ravichandran Ashwin

India Nets Session

Ross Taylor reckons Ravichandra Ashwin could be a handful on the Indian tracks. He pointed out that the key will be to pick his variations right from the hand since the tracks will offer a lot of turn.

“I think you’ve got to watch the ball from the hand as early as possible, trust your defense. He’s (Ashwin) got carrom balls and got quite often the ball that actually skids on is just as dangerous as the one that turns a lot.”

Taylor added that the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and other Indian spinners can also be difficult to negotiate on the sub-continent tracks. He said:

“Not only him (Ashwin), Jadeja and co are going to be a handful.”

Coach Gary Stead explains the rationale behind Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme making themselves unavailable for the Test tour of India due to the prospect of further time in bio-secure bubbles and Managed Isolation

The tour will kick start with the T20I series on November 17. The first Test will be played in Kanpur on November 25, 2021.

