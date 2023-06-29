Injured Ollie Pope unlikely to return to field for England on Day 2 of second Ashes Test: Reports

England top order batter Ollie Pope is likely to remain absent from the field on the second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. However, the England vice-captain will be available to bat in the first innings.

Pope suffered an injury after diving to stop a boundary and left the field clutching his right shoulder. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 28th over of the Australian innings.

Marnus Labuschagne poked a ball from Josh Tongue to find the gap for a potential boundary, but Ollie Pope, stationed at backward point, dove forward in order to save three runs. He immediately left the field and couldn't return for the remaining part of the day.

The England Cricket Board issued a statement on Twitter, saying:

"Ollie Pope is off the field after hurting his right shoulder and is currently being assessed by the England medical team."

According to a Daily Mail report, the 25-year-old is unlikely to return for fielding on Thursday, June 29, regardless of the extent of the damage to his right shoulder.

Pope has encountered issues with his left shoulder in the past, which forced him out of action for a few months. He dislocated his left shoulder in the final Test against Pakistan in 2020. However, the Surrey player has suffered pain in his right shoulder this time.

Ollie Pope gives David Warner reprieve on Day 1

Ollie Pope dropped Australian opener David Warner at the third slip in the 13th over, bowled by Stuart Broad. Warner was batting on 20 at the time.

The southpaw went on to score 66 runs in 88 balls with the help of eight boundaries and one six, as Australia finished the day at 339 for 5.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus #Ashes A strong start with the bat leaves our Aussie men in a great position at the end of day one at Lord’s A strong start with the bat leaves our Aussie men in a great position at the end of day one at Lord’s 🙌 #Ashes https://t.co/pFnr0zPCPt

Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 85 to return to his best after managing 22 runs across innings in the Ashes opener in Birmingham. Smith was involved in two century stands — 102 with Marnus Labuschagne (47) and 118 with Travis Head (77).

