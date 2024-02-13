Injured Reece Topley ruled out of PSL 2024 after ECB opts to not grant NOC 

England left-arm pacer, Reece Topley, will not partake in the upcoming 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Multan Sultans. His injury is not deemed serious enough to impact his upcoming stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have opted not to grant him the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the PSL as a precautionary measure.

Apart from the English seamer, the Multan Sultans will also be without the services of 21-year-old Pakistan pacer, Ihsanullah, due to injury.

Topley's absence from the upcoming season was confirmed by franchise owner, Ali Tareen.

"[Topley] hasn't received his NOC [no-objection certificate from England] and is out of the PSL," Tareen posted on Twitter.

The English pacer recently played in the SA20 for the Durban's Super Giants, claiming 13 wickets in 12 matches en route the finals, where they suffered a defeat against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Topley has had tough luck with injuries throughout his career. His recent injuries include one prior to the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he twisted his ankle on the boundary sponge, as well as a shoulder dislocation in the early stages of the 2023 IPL.

A fully fit Topley is bound to be considered by the defending champions in their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA). He played in England's white-ball tour of the West Indies in late 2023, claiming six wickets in three T20I matches.

Multan Sultans looking to replace Reece Topley in the squad; Olly Stone leads the pack in terms of options

The 2021 PSL champions have widened their search for a potential replacement player before the season begins on February 17. The franchise was interested in left-arm seamer, Nandre Burger, but that particular option is not viable as the player is unlikely to be granted the NOC by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Another option that is being considered is Sri Lanka's Dushmanta Chameera. However, the right-arm seamer, who returned to action midway through the 2023 World Cup, has sustained yet another injury, ruling him out of the remainder of the ongoing white-ball contests against Afghanistan at home.

The most realistic option for the franchise comes in the form of English pacer, Olly Stone. The 30-year-old has been among the wickets recently, representing the MI Cape Town and the Dubai Capitals in the SA20 and the ILT20 respectively.

The Multan Sultans will kickstart their 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign with a fixture against the Karachi Kings on February 18.

