Injured Taskin Ahmed named vice-captain as Bangladesh announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad, Mohammad Saifuddin dropped

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally unveiled its squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1 in the West Indies and USA. Both Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have made it to the 15-man squad, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, while pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed is the vice-captain.

Shakib Al Hasan marked his return to white-ball cricket for Bangladesh in the final two T20Is of the five-game series against Zimbabwe at home earlier this month. While the former captain shone with the ball, taking five wickets in two matches, including four in the 4th T20I, he struggled with the bat. The left-hander had the highest score of 21 in two matches.

Meanwhile, Taskin was doubtful of making it to the squad due to a side injury sustained recently, with reports claiming that Hasan Mahmud could take his spot in the squad for the three-game series against the United States of America.

Nevertheless, the selectors have kept Mahmud as a reserve player along with Afif Hossain. Litton Das has also kept his spot in the squad despite struggling against Zimbabwe, but Mohammad Saiffudin has been left out after his fluctuating performances against Zimbabwe.

Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Taskin Ahmed (Vice Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Traveling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh yet to progress beyond the group stage of the T20 World Cup

Bangladesh national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, The Tigers have never progressed beyond the group stage in T20 World Cup history. They have been eliminated in the initial rounds in all editions so far. The previous World Cup (2022) saw them being clubbed with India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. However, Bangladesh stood fifth in the standings with two wins and three defeats.

Shanto and his men will open their 2024 campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8 in Dallas.

