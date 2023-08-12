“Inspiration and protector" – KL Rahul pens down emotional message for father-in-law Suniel Shetty on his birthday

KL Rahul penned down a special birthday wish for his father-in-law and Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty, who turned 61 on Friday, August 11. The cricketer shared a picture of himself with Shetty, twinning in black and hugging each other.

For the uninitiated, the 31-year-old tied the knot with actress Athiya Shetty after dating her for a few years earlier this year. Rahul captioned the post:

“Happy birthday to my inspiration and protector @suniel.shetty,” with a heart, hugging face, and smiling face with Halo emojis.

KL Rahul with Suniel Shetty

On the professional front, Rahul is in rehab after undergoing successful thigh surgery in May. The Lucknow Super Giants captain sustained the injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a group-stage game. The wicketkeeper-batter recently missed out on three ODIs in West Indies.

Rahul, though, is crucial for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Earlier this year, Rahul saved India twice with his match-winning knocks in the 50-over format. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 64 off 103 as India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in January. He then scored an unbeaten 75 off 91 against Australia as India won by five wickets.

KL Rahul set to undergo fitness Test on August 18 – Reports

KL Rahul will reportedly undergo a fitness Test on August 18. The selectors will take a final call on his inclusion in the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 17. Luckily, there is a strong chance that Rahul will clear the fitness Test.

If Rahul fails to make it to the India squad for the Asia Cup, then Men in Blue might have to opt for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. The latter recently smashed a half-century in West Indies.

Otherwise, India will be forced to open with Ishan Kishan. In such a scenario, Shubman Gill or Rohit Sharma might have to play at No.4.