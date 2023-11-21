"Intent wasn't there to hit boundaries" - Harbhajan Singh on India's batting in 2023 World Cup final vs Australia

Harbhajan Singh feels that Indian batters didn't show enough intent to accumulate runs at a quick pace in the middle overs during the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Harbhajan pointed out how Mein Blue struck just four boundaries from the 10th to the 40th overs of their innings. Opining that the Indian batters were just looking to survive in the middle phase, here's what Harbhajan told Sports Today:

"I've never seen or covered a game or played a game where you score only four boundaries in 40 overs from the 10th over till the 50th over. India scored only four boundaries, which is a very shocking stat. If I look back and and see what happened, obviously there was more pressure. I believe that intent wasn't there to hit boundaries; it was more of a survival mode."

Harbhajan also suggested that there seems to be an issue with India's mindset in high-pressure games by highlighting their dismal record in knockout matches in recent years.

"Every game you play for India, there is pressure," the former Indian spinner continued. "But when you play knockout games like semi-final and final, the pressure is very, very big. However, we have seen that we don't reach the top of the mountain. There has to be something to do with the mindset and how we take that game.

"I believe Team India had the chance. The way they were playing, I thought this was India's turn to win the World Cup and cricket would be changed from here onwards."

After being asked to bat first in the summit clash, India were bundled out for a below-par score of 240. Their campaign ended in heartbreak as Australia clinched their sixth ODI World Cup trophy by chasing down the target with six wickets in hand.

"When Rohit Sharma got out, everything looked completely different" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh further emphasized the importance of playing an aggressive brand of cricket in crucial matches. He mentioned that Virat Kohli is one player who has done that consistently.

Pinpointing the turning point of the 2023 World Cup final, Harbhajan stated that Rohit Sharma's dismissal put India on the back foot.

"When you're looking to play the finals, you have to put your foot forward, where you have to take on the opposition, look into their eyes, and say, 'We are here to rule'. That's exactly the case when Virat Kohli bats. But when Rohit Sharma got out, everything looked completely different," he added.

Rohit Sharma provided Team India with a blistering start, scoring 47 runs off 31 deliveries. However, there was a dip in the scoring rate after he was dismissed in the 10th over, which cost the Men in Blue their third World Cup title.