"Intent merchant of the highest order" - Twitterati in awe of Rahul Tripathi's blistering knock in the 3rd T20I

Team India batter Rahul Tripathi played an entertaining cameo of 44 runs off just 21 deliveries to get the hosts to a solid position in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, February 1.

He walked into bat at No. 3 following Ishan Kishan's early dismissal. He showcased his intent right away and dominated the bowlers with a flurry of boundaries which included a few unorthodox strokes as well. He played a vital hand with Shubman Gill at the other end to help the hosts to 58 runs in the powerplay.

Following the end of the six-over mark, he proceeded to take on the spinners. He was proficient in hitting the ball over covers, with both Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi both turning the ball away from the right-handed batter. He looked in ominous touch and registered his highest score in national colors, but could not translate it into something highly relevant.

He swiveled onto his backfoot and attempted a pull shot off a half-tracker by Sodhi while batting on 44 runs off 22 balls, but could not clear the largest boundary on the leg side. Lockie Ferguson claimed a composed catch at the deep square leg boundary rope to bring the entertaining knock to a rather premature end.

Tripathi has now scored 97 runs in five matches since making his debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in January 2022. He was not among the runs in the ongoing series against New Zealand on tricky surfaces, but has made up for his failures with a highly promising knock.

Twitter were full of praise for the intent shown by the batter despite coming into bat during a tricky stage of the innings. Here are some of the reactions:

Jaammii.. @Jaammiing Rahul Tripathi was hitting good balls for boundaries and got out on a half tracker.



Intent merchant of the highest order. What a knock. Rahul Tripathi was hitting good balls for boundaries and got out on a half tracker.Intent merchant of the highest order. What a knock.

Satyam Shekhar @Rohitistic

Proper T20 batting What an acceleration by TripathiProper T20 batting What an acceleration by Tripathi 🔥Proper T20 batting 💥

Cricket Fanatic @Loyal_Cricket @cricbuzz Tripathi is that player who will have frequent failures with the intent with which he bats but team should definitely back him @cricbuzz Tripathi is that player who will have frequent failures with the intent with which he bats but team should definitely back him

Avs Akhil @avsakhil1

Elite T20 player. Thats Rahul tripathiElite T20 player. Thats Rahul tripathi 🔥 Elite T20 player.

𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙤𝙩 𝙆𝙤𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙞𓃵 @virot_koohli

#INDvNZ Another impactful knock by Rahul Tripathi Another impactful knock by Rahul Tripathi ❤️#INDvNZ

feryy @ffspari Rahul Tripathi did what was expected from him. 44 runs with the SR of 200 justifying all the noise which was there by everyone for his place in playing 11. Well played Rahul Tripathi did what was expected from him. 44 runs with the SR of 200 justifying all the noise which was there by everyone for his place in playing 11. Well played 👏

Shaileshwar @TheCricketChap

#INDVsNZT20 Gotta love the way Tripathi plays. Fearless Gotta love the way Tripathi plays. Fearless 🙌#INDVsNZT20

star mad @starmad6 tripathi only knows one thing ,and its keep attacking . its anxiety filled beautiful innings tripathi only knows one thing ,and its keep attacking . its anxiety filled beautiful innings

Atharva Kashyap @Kashyap5Atharva #INDVsNZT20 #rahultripathi #ishankishan Rahul tripathi must stay in india's t20 scheme of things, cannot fault him for his intent, he can be the game changer in big matches, exactly the kind of player for knockouts... #INDvNZ Rahul tripathi must stay in india's t20 scheme of things, cannot fault him for his intent, he can be the game changer in big matches, exactly the kind of player for knockouts... #INDvNZ #INDVsNZT20 #rahultripathi #ishankishan

Pradyumn @PradyumnPaliwal #selfless #player India need more players like Rahul Tripathi who don’t start taking singles and doubles when they near a milestone. #INDVsNZT20 India need more players like Rahul Tripathi who don’t start taking singles and doubles when they near a milestone. #INDVsNZT20 #selfless #player

Mayank🤞❣️ @Mayankg40780225

Well done Rahul tripathi selfless player @CricTweexRampy That's the innings we need from every player not only playing for their ownWell done Rahul tripathi selfless player @CricTweexRampy That's the innings we need from every player not only playing for their ownWell done Rahul tripathi selfless player💓

cricket expert @cricketexpert77 Rahul Tripathi has played two very important and impactful innings so far in his career - 33 (16) Vs Sri Lanka and tonight 44 (22) Vs New Zealand in the series decider.



Well played, Tripathi! Rahul Tripathi has played two very important and impactful innings so far in his career - 33 (16) Vs Sri Lanka and tonight 44 (22) Vs New Zealand in the series decider.Well played, Tripathi!

Shakti Man 💥 @IamShaktiMann #rahultripathi Rahul tripathi innings was short but quick fire thats should be the intent in the T20. Not doling around score quick fire & go . Ask others batters to play with same intent. #INDvsNZ Rahul tripathi innings was short but quick fire thats should be the intent in the T20. Not doling around score quick fire & go . Ask others batters to play with same intent. #INDvsNZ #rahultripathi

Team India continue to soar with the bat despite Tripathi's untimely dismissal

Rahul Tripathi's wicket brought the curtains down to a glittering 80-run partnership for the second wicket, which came off just 42 deliveries. However, the partnership did set up a monumental partnership on a flat surface, where dew is also expected to come into play.

Suryakumar Yadav has also got going, coming in at No.4, while Gill notched up his maiden T20I fifty. As of writing, Team india are placed at 118-2 after 12 overs with the sights set for a mammoth first innings total and potentially a high scoring encounter.

Should Rahul Tripathi feature regularly in the Indian T20I setup moving forward? Let us know what you think.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes