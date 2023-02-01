"Intent merchant of the highest order" - Twitterati in awe of Rahul Tripathi's blistering knock in the 3rd T20I

Team India batter Rahul Tripathi played an entertaining cameo of 44 runs off just 21 deliveries to get the hosts to a solid position in the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, February 1.
He walked into bat at No. 3 following Ishan Kishan's early dismissal. He showcased his intent right away and dominated the bowlers with a flurry of boundaries which included a few unorthodox strokes as well. He played a vital hand with Shubman Gill at the other end to help the hosts to 58 runs in the powerplay.
Following the end of the six-over mark, he proceeded to take on the spinners. He was proficient in hitting the ball over covers, with both Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi both turning the ball away from the right-handed batter. He looked in ominous touch and registered his highest score in national colors, but could not translate it into something highly relevant.
He swiveled onto his backfoot and attempted a pull shot off a half-tracker by Sodhi while batting on 44 runs off 22 balls, but could not clear the largest boundary on the leg side. Lockie Ferguson claimed a composed catch at the deep square leg boundary rope to bring the entertaining knock to a rather premature end.
Tripathi has now scored 97 runs in five matches since making his debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in January 2022. He was not among the runs in the ongoing series against New Zealand on tricky surfaces, but has made up for his failures with a highly promising knock.
Twitter were full of praise for the intent shown by the batter despite coming into bat during a tricky stage of the innings. Here are some of the reactions:
Team India continue to soar with the bat despite Tripathi's untimely dismissal
Rahul Tripathi's wicket brought the curtains down to a glittering 80-run partnership for the second wicket, which came off just 42 deliveries. However, the partnership did set up a monumental partnership on a flat surface, where dew is also expected to come into play.
Suryakumar Yadav has also got going, coming in at No.4, while Gill notched up his maiden T20I fifty. As of writing, Team india are placed at 118-2 after 12 overs with the sights set for a mammoth first innings total and potentially a high scoring encounter.
Should Rahul Tripathi feature regularly in the Indian T20I setup moving forward? Let us know what you think.
Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.