Interim changes to ICC's playing regulations confirmed

The ICC have announced changes to their playing regulations based on recommendations from the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee.

The interim regulations will also include the use of COVID-19 replacements in case a players displays symptoms of the illness.

ICC ban use of saliva to shine cricket ball (Image source: Twitter)

In an official statement on their website, ICC confirmed the interim changes to their playing regulations for the game for when it returns after the COVID-19 pandemic. ICC’s Chief Executives’ Committee took decisions based on recommendations from the Cricket Committee headed by Anil Kumble.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, which include the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and allowing home umpires in international series,” the statement read.

One of the fundamental changes will see the introduction of COVID-19 replacements, where a player showing symptoms of the illness can be replaced during a Test match. Similar to the concussion substitute rule, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement in such a case.

ICC bans the use of saliva to shine the ball

Players will also not be allowed to use their saliva to shine the ball. The situation will be managed with a little leniency during the initial stages of the game’s return, but subsequent instances of this rule being broken could see the team being warned.

“A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences,” the statement said.

Additionally, the game will also see the use of non-neutral umpires as well. Owing to the current challenges of international travel, cricket matches will be officiated by locally based umpires. The ICC will appoint umpires based in the home country from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials.

The new rules in place will also include an additional unsuccessful DRS review in each innings, for both teams. This has been done keeping in mind that we will have umpires with less experience on duty at times.

International cricket is set to return with the West Indies tour of England starting on 8 July. The two teams will play three Tests, the last of which kicks off on 24 July.