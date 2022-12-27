Interim selection committee add three top-performing teenagers to Pakistan's Test squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s interim selection panel has added three emerging players from the age-group cricket side to the Test squad. The move comes from the objective of providing these players with international exposure and experience early on as they look to the future.

The three players are all-rounder Arafat Minhas (Multan), top-order batter Basit Ali (Dera Murad Jamali) and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad). Minhas has emerged as a promising all-rounder, scoring 178 runs and taking nine scalps for the Gwadar Sharks in the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Royals’ Basit Ali was the top run-getter in the tournament with 379 runs and played in the U19 series against Bangladesh in Multan in November. Basit's teammate, Zeeshan, was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 scalps.

The chief of the men's interim selection committee Shahid Afridi addressed the move, stating that Pakistan want to start building talent for the future. The former player expects this initiative to help the youngsters understand the rigors and pressures of international cricket quickly. He explained:

"We are not only looking at the present but also have an eye on the future. In this relation, we have added three top performers from our age-group cricket so that they can spend time with their stars in the national side and learn how to plan and prepare for high-pressure matches.

"Although the three players will not be available for selection, this initiative will fast track their progress and provide them better awareness, understanding and knowledge about the rigors and demands of top-grade cricket.”

The 2022 edition was the first season of the PJL, with all 19 matches being hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Bahawalpur Royals won the final by 86 runs, defeating the Gwadar Sharks.

New Zealand trail by 73 after Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan

Tom Latham is unbeaten on 78. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Pakistan's men's senior team managed a healthy 438 in the first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand in Karachi, headlined by centuries from Babar Azam and Agha Salman. They resumed Day 2 (Tuesday, December 27) on 317-5 but Babar couldn't add to his overnight score of 161.

Nevertheless, the home side have failed to pick up a wicket as Kiwi openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham have made a solid start. The duo have added 165, cutting the deficit down significantly on Karachi's slow deck.

