International League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: James Vince and Mujeeb Ur Rahman lead charts - Updated after Match 5

The Gulf Giants secured their second win of the ILT20 2023 on Monday, January 16 to go top of the points table with a net run rate of 1.540. They defeated the Dubai Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Capitals racked up a big score of 182 on the back of Robin Uthappa's 46-ball knock of 79, which was laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

However, James Vince stayed unbeaten on 83 off 56 with seven fours and three sixes for the Gulf Giants while Gerhard Erasmus scored 52 runs off 28 balls. The Giants chased down the target with one over to spare. Following the result, the Capitals moved down to fourth in the table.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Giants skipper James Vince has led his team from the front and is also the leading run-scorer of the tournament. In two matches, the right-handed batter has scored 148 runs at an average of 148 and a strike rate of 148 with two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Robin Uthappa of the Capitals is the only other batter to have scored more than 100 runs in the championship. In two games, the veteran Indian batter has scored 122 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 154.43.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Capitals spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The off-spinner has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. Giants' bowlers Rehan Ahmed and Sanchit Sharma also have four wickets apiece but Mujeeb has bowled at a better average of 13 compared to the other two.

Imran Tahir, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine and four other bowlers have picked up three wickets apiece in the T20 league.

