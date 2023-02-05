International League T20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Alex Hales and Chris Jordan lead charts - Updated after Match 28

Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders signed off from the inaugural ILT20 after a five-wicket win over Moeen Ali’s Sharjah Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After being asked to chase down 131, the Knights got home with 20 balls to spare.

Their opening batter, Joe Clarke, became the Player of the Match after he scored 54 runs off 32 balls with seven fours and two sixes. He was also involved in a partnership of 86 runs for the opening wicket with Paul Stirling.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. In fact, the right-hander is the only one who has scored in excess of 400 runs. Hales has scored 465 runs from 10 matches at an average of 58.12 and a strike-rate of 155.51 with one century and four half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Kieron Pollard of the MI Emirates is in jaw-dropping form as he has racked up 337 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 198.23. The former West Indies skipper has scored three half-centuries with a top score of 86.

Rovman Powell, Muhammad Waseem, James Vince and Tom Kohler-Cadmore have also been impressive thus far.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 scalps to his name from seven matches at an economy rate of 7.14. He will have a chance to add to his tally as the Giants are already through to the playoffs.

Sheldon Cottrell of the Desert Vipers is second on the list. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 12 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 6.62.

Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga and Naveen-ul-Haq have 11 wickets apiece to their names.

Poll : 0 votes