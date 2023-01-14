International League T20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Paul Stirling and Rovman Powell lead charts - Updated after Match 1

The Dubai Capitals started their campaign on a winning note as they defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 73 runs in the first match of the International League T20 on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Capitals started slowly, but a late onslaught helped them post a big score of 187. Skipper Rovman Powell (48 off 19 balls) missed out on a half-century, but played an instrumental role in taking his team to 187.

Ravi Rampaul and Ali Khan picked up two wickets apiece, but they conceded 81 runs in seven overs at an economy rate of 11.6.

The Knight Riders struggled in their run-chase as, barring Paul Stirling, none of their batters looked threatening. Stirling scored 54 runs off 38 balls with five fours and two sixes before Rovman Powell took his wicket.

Powell also got the prized wicket of Zawar Farid, who struggled to establish himself in the middle. Once Andre Russell got out, the Knight Riders’ run chase was effectively finished. The Dubai Capitals have a net run rate of +3.650 after the first game of the International League T20.

International League T20 2023 Most Runs List

Paul Stirling is the leading run-scorer of the tournament after he scored the first half-century in the International League T20 2023. The right-handed batter played at a strike-rate of 142.11, but his efforts couldn’t lead his team to the win. Capitals skipper Rovman Powell is second on the list with 48 runs, scoring them at a strike-rate of 165.52.

Robin Uthappa’s 43-runs at the top were crucial for the Capitals. Joe Root and Sikandar Raza chipped in with 26 runs apiece.

International League T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2023

Rovman Powell is currently at the top of the wicket-taker’s list in the tournament. The pacer picked up two wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja, Rampaul and Ali Khan also picked up two wickets each. However, Powell is on the top as he took the wickets in only two overs with an average of only 7.5.

