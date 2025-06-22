"Introduce a special grade for Jasprit Bumrah" - Fans lavish praise on India's star pacer for his fifer in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

By Tejas Rathi
Published Jun 22, 2025 21:34 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Fans shower praise on Jasprit Bumrah for his fifer (Image via Getty)

Fans lauded Indian lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his impressive performance on Day 3 in the first Test against England on Sunday, June 22, at Headingley in Leeds. Bumrah emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors with a five-wicket haul, as they secured a slim six-run lead in the first innings.

England started Day 3 on 209/3 with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope at the crease. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each to reduce the home side to 453/8.

Thereafter, Bumrah went through the gates of Chris Woakes (38) and Josh Tongue (11) to bundle out the visitors for 465. He finished with figures of 5/83 and became the first Asian bowler to take 150 wickets in SENA countries.

Fans praised Jasprit Bumrah for his ability to take wickets in consistent intervals across all formats. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"BCCI should introduce a special grade for Jasprit Bumrah. A+ is not good enough for him."
Here are the other reactions:

"Jasprit Bumrah isn’t just world-class — he owns every continent like it’s his backyard. 🐐🔥" one fan posted.
"Jasprit Bumrah - you beauty. No one comes close to him. Best fast bowler in the world by a distance," another tweeted.
"Bumrah isn’t just one of the most dominant bowlers I’ve ever watched, the one of the most dominant *cricketers* the game has ever produced. He’s a cheat code," a fan wrote.
Jasprit Bumrah draws level with Kapil Dev in an illustrious record

With a terrific performance in the ongoing Test, Jasprit Bumrah leveled with Kapil Dev to have the joint-most (12) five-wicket hauls in away Tests. Bumrah's 12th fifer came in only his 34th Test, while Dev achieved the feat in 66 games. Overall, it was the 14th fifer for Bumrah in the longest format.

One of Bumrah's finest performances came against Australia at Melbourne in 2018. He returned with a total of nine wickets, with figures of 6/33 in one of the innings, which eventually helped India win by 137 runs.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma (9), Zaheer Khan (8), and Irfan Pathan (7) take the subsequent positions among Indian bowlers with the most fifers on away soil.

