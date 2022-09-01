“He was sure to make a comeback”- Inzamam-Ul-Haq calls Virat Kohli's resurgence a great sign for India

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq is quite impressed with senior Indian batter Virat Kohli. He enjoyed the right-handed batter's gritty knock of 34 against arch-rivals Pakistan and a half-century against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022. The Pakistan legend said he was confident that Kohli would hit a purple.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

“I like the manner in which he scored 34 against Pakistan and a half-century against Hong Kong. He was sure to make a comeback. He is slowly recovering from a tough phase which is a great sign for India. Cricket fans worldwide want to see him score and continue his form.”

Kohli emerged as the joint-highest run scorer for India against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28) as India won the match by five wickets. The Delhi batter also put up an entertaining performance against Hong Kong by scoring 44-ball 59 on Wednesday.

“It looks like he is coming back to form”- Inzamam on Virat Kohli

The former Pakistan selector also expressed surprise to see a player of Kohli’s caliber taking such a long time to get back to scoring ways. He said that usually many players find form in a series or two, but it’s great to see him scoring runs. He said:

“It looks like he is coming back to form. All players go through a lean patch but [they] return to their best in a month or two or maybe a series or two. It’s the first instance that such a great player took a long time and was unable to score a century in over 1000 days.”

It is worth mentioning that the former India captain scored a T20 fifty for India after a six-month gap. He last smashed a half-century for India against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 18.

The Men in Blue will be delighted to see him return to his prime. The RCB superstar is a vital cog for India in the Asia Cup and the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Meanwhile, India have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma and Co. are chasing their eighth title for India. They are the most successful team in the tournament.

