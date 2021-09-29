Inzamam-Ul-Haq denies reports of him suffering a heart attack

Former Pakistan great Inzamam-Ul-Haq rejected reports of experiencing a heart attack, contrary to media houses reporting worldwide. Inzamam recorded a video message and shared his health condition, highlighting that he visited the doctor only for a routine check-up.

The cricketing fraternity prayed for Inzamam-Ul-Haq's speedy recovery amid reports of him sustaining a minor heart attack before undergoing angioplasty. However, the legendary cricketer clarified that he didn't have a heart attack and is alright now.

Sachin Tendulkar" /> Sachin Tendulkar" /> Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08 . You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field.I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field.



I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon.

Inzamam, in his video message, thanked his fans and friends for all their wishes. As per his doctor, Inzamam could have had serious damage if he had delayed the medical procedure or his visit. The 120-Test veteran said, as quoted by Geo TV:

"It felt very nice being remembered, so I wanted to thank everyone. They recommended an angioplasty and during the procedure, they said my artery is blocked and a stent is needed. The doctors told me that had I delayed going in, I could have suffered damage."

Inzamam's manager earlier confirmed that he had been discharged after a successful medical procedure at a Lahore hospital. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Malik, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, and several others poured their wishes for him.

Inzamam-Ul-Haq, one of Pakistan's best captains and batsmen

Group D, Pakistan v Zimbabwe - Cricket World Cup 2007

Also Read

Meanwhile, Inzamam-Ul-Haq has etched his name as one of the nation's most prolific cricketers. He marked his emergence during Pakistan's World Cup-winning campaign in 1992. The 51-year old struck 60 off 37 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand, followed by 42 in the final against England.

With 11701 runs in 378 games, Inzamam is Pakistan's highest run-getter in ODIs and his 8829 is their third-highest in Tests. He retired from international cricket in 2007 but continued to serve Pakistan cricket. He worked as a batting consultant and held the chief selector's post from 2016 to 2019.

Edited by Aditya Singh