Inzamam-ul-Haq slams ICC after several New Zealand players pull out of Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after several first-choice New Zealand cricketers pulled out of the Pakistan tour. The Kiwi stars will feature in the second half of IPL 2021, which is slated to start on September 19 in the UAE.

Inzamam highlighted that modern-day cricketers are giving more importance to franchise cricket, as a result of which the standard of international cricket is degrading.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said:

“Wherever the Pakistan team is going, they are not getting a chance to play against the main players. When we went to South Africa in April, they sent their players for the IPL. With the upcoming NZ series in Pakistan, eight NZ players have opted out of the tour to play IPL. Even in the recent England tour, the whole England team got changed due to COVID-19 in the camp."

He added:

“I feel that the Pakistan team is not getting proper practice because they are not getting to play against the main players. What is the ICC doing? What message are they trying to give? Players are giving importance to private leagues and not international cricket. It’s like degrading international cricket. If you see the whole sequence, it’s happening only against Pakistan.”

Incidentally, England were unable to field their first-choice cricketers against Pakistan after COVID-19 cases emerged in the camp after the Sri Lanka tour. It forced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to send their cricketers into isolation and field a new side against Pakistan.

New Zealand release seven players for 2nd half of IPL 2021

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has released seven cricketers to feature in the remainder of IPL 2021 to be played in the UAE. Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert along with skipper Kane Williamson are the other Kiwi players who have been released by the NZC.

Senior batsman Tom Latham will lead the squad, with New Zealand scheduled to play three ODIs followed by five T20Is against Pakistan.

New Zealand squad for Pakistan ODIs: Tom Latham (c/wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand squad for Pakistan T20Is: Tom Latham (c/wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Hear from head coach Gary Stead on the 32 players selected for the tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan as well as the @T20WorldCup in the UAE #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/xpQhYkmGB8 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 10, 2021

