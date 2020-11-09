T Natarajan has been added to India's T20 squad for the upcoming series against Australia after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out with a shoulder injury. His maiden call-up comes on the back of an impressive Indian Premier League campaign with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which saw him pick up 16 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 8.02.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was quick to congratulate Natarajan after his first-ever call-up to the Indian team.

"Congratulations Nattu! I will see you in Australia," the Australian opener said in an Instagram video that was also shared by the SRH Twitter account.

Natarajan's IPL performances were noticed by the selectors

Natarajan has been one of the breakthrough stars of this season's IPL, and his performances haven't gone unnoticed by the selectors of the Indian national team. He was initially due to travel to Australia as a back-up bowling option, but Varun Chakravarthy's injury means that he is now part of the squad. And he could go up against the man who gave him his chance in the IPL.

Natarajan's accurate yorkers got the better of some of the world's best batsmen at IPL 2020, and David Warner will certainly be telling Australia's star-studded batting line-ups to be wary of the 29-year-old left-arm pacer.

Warner labelled Natarajan as the 'find of this season' after the Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated by the Delhi Capitals in Sunday's Qualifier 2. The 29-year-old's performances were certainly crucial to the Sunrisers' run to the playoffs, and if he can repeat his death-bowling exploits for India, the Tamil Nadu pacer will certainly be a valuable addition for the Men in Blue.

India will play 3T20s, 3ODIs and 4 Test matches in Australia, with the series set to begin with the first ODI on November 27. Natarajan and the rest of the India squad will fly out to Australia from Dubai after the conclusion of the IPL.