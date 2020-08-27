IPL 2020: I have enjoyed opening the batting but if I am told to bat at No. 5 or 6, I will do that: Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane states that although opening is his favourite and a preferred position in T20s, he will bat anywhere the team management wants him to bat, even at No. 5 or 6. Ajinkya Rahane used to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals, and it was in his breakthrough season in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that he got the recognition and a regular place in the Indian team.

However, Rahane was traded to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 auction and the player sees this as a fresh start. He is not completely sure what the team management expects from him because the players and team management are currently serving the 7-day mandatory quarantine. Rahane is sure that once training begins, he will get a bit more clarity on his role.

“We are still in quarantine, so I don’t know yet what role I am going to play. Once training starts and the communication within the group happens, we will be aware. I have enjoyed opening the batting but it’s up to the team management,” Ajinkya Rahane said from a Zoom call in Dubai.

“If there is a situation where I have to bat at No. 5 and 6, I will do it. That way I can explore a new aspect of my game. Once the role is clear, it will help. You need at least need five to six sessions depending upon the batting order you are plying to settle in," the stylish batsman further added.

My ODI record was good before getting dropped: Ajinkya Rahane

Although Ajinkya Rahane was a natural opener, the 32-year-old fitted in as a number 4 batsman for India in the 2015 World Cup and performed really well in that position. Rahane believes that he had even performed well in the 2018 series away to South Africa. But somehow, the selectors ignored him for the 2019 World Cup and invested in youngsters like Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant.

“I am hopeful of making a comeback in white ball cricket. If you see my record before getting dropped in ODIs, it was really good actually. People talk about my strike rate and averages, but before getting dropped from 50-over cricket, it was really good. I have faith in myself rather than what people are saying,” Ajinkya Rahane said.

Ajinkya Rahane will be hopeful that a strong IPL season will again put him back in the contention for a spot in the Indian team. The IPL 2020 season begins on September 19th in the UAE.