IPL 2021: "If they stand together, they’ll play IPL!" - Kevin Pietersen takes on ECB over England players' participation

Kevin Pietersen has taken on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its decision to dissuade players from the rescheduled IPL 2021. Pietersen said on Wednesday that the players will have to 'stand together' against the Board to participate in the cash-rich league.

ECB's director of men's cricket Ashley Giles declared recently that he 'expects' the players to give preference to national duty over the IPL. In reply, Kevin Pietersen recalled his own feud with the authorities and quipped that it will be 'interesting' to see how ECB precludes a similar situation against its best players.

"It’s going to be v interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it’s best players to play IPL, if it’s rescheduled. When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it’s all their best branded players! If they stand together, they’ll play IPL!" tweeted Kevin Pietersen.

IPL 2021 was suspended mid-way in early May after multiple Covid-19 cases emerged in the teams' bio-secure bubbles. Although there is no confirmation of its resumption, authorities are mulling over a September window. This is around the same time that England is slated to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Kevin Pietersen was involved in a bevy of high-profile controversies throughout his chequered 9-year career as a cricketer. One of these included his steadfastness to participate in the IPL despite being asked not to by the ECB. This ultimately led to his untimely and shocking retirement from international cricket in 2014.

Kevin Pietersen expresses his love for India in Hindi after IPL postponement

The BCCI would like to thank everyone involved in organising IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.



A special thanks to our fans without whom this would not have been possible.



A special thanks to our fans without whom this would not have been possible.

We urge everyone to stay safe and take care.

Despite the controversies, Kevin Pietersen is loved and revered throughout the world for his records, along with his maverick batting style and jovial personality. The former England captain sent out a light-hearted parting tweet after the IPL. Writing in Hindi, Pietersen expressed his solidarity with the pandemic-ravaged country.

"I may have left Indian shores, but I am still thinking about a country that has showered me with lots of love and affection. Please stay safe. This too shall pass but you'll have to be careful," said Pietersen.

मैंने भारत छोड़ दिया हो सकता है, लेकिन मैं अभी भी ऐसे देश के बारे में सोच रहा हूँ जिसने मुझे बहुत प्यार और स्नेह दिया है। कृपया लोग सुरक्षित रहें। यह समय बीत जाएगा लेकिन आपको सावधान रहना होगा। 🙏🏽