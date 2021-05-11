IPL 2021: Why England players might not feature in rescheduled T20 league

England managing director Ashley Giles has made it clear that national duty will take preference over a rescheduled IPL 2021 if there is a clash in schedules.

IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed last week after multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tournament’s bio-bubble. While there has been no official announcement about IPL 2021’s rescheduling, a number of reports have claimed that the organizers are looking at a September window.

Speaking to the British press, Giles made it clear that England's players will be expected to give preference to international commitments over a rescheduled IPL 2021.

England are slated to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan prior to the T20 World Cup in India. This is around the same time the BCCI is planning to complete the remainder of IPL 2021.

Giles said in no uncertain terms:

"If those tours go ahead I'd expect them (players) to be there. We're planning on involvement of England players in England matches."

Interestingly, had IPL 2021 continued as per schedule, a number of key England players could have missed out on the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which starts on June 2. The original IPL 2021 final was scheduled to be held on May 30.

England’s director of cricket Ashley Giles has stated players will not miss international matches to play in the rearranged Indian Premier League later this year. "If those tours to Bangladesh and Pakistan are going ahead I’d expect the players to be there" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 10, 2021

According to Giles, though, things were different in that case. He elaborated:

"The New Zealand scenario was very different. Those matches were formalised at the end of January, by which time contracts were signed for players to have full involvement in the IPL."

Won’t rush players who have returned from IPL 2021: Ashley Giles

With the sudden postponement of IPL 2021, England players Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali are now serving their mandatory 10-day quarantine in government-approved hotels. All of them should be available for selection for the New Zealand Tests.

Giles, however, stated that the players who have returned from IPL 2021 would not be rushed back into international cricket. He said:

"We need to look after them, with the amount of cricket they've got coming up, we're not going to rush or force them back into cricket. (Head coach) Chris Silverwood will work with each and every one of them, as will our medical teams, on what's best for their progress."

Ashley Giles says the NZ series will pave the way for some "new faces" in the team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Who would you like to see given a chance 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UKDjdaCVbo — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 10, 2021

After the New Zealand Tests, England will take on India in a five-match Test series, which starts on August 4.