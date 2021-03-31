IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant could be a frontrunner for India captaincy in near future: Mohammed Azharuddin

Erstwhile, India captain Mohammad Azharuddin feels Rishabh Pant could soon be a frontrunner to lead Team India in the near future.

Azharuddin has said that the wicketkeeper-batsman has had a fabulous last few months to establish himself in all three formats for India. He also believes that Rishabh Pant's flamboyant playing side augurs well for the team. Azharuddin posted in this regard on Twitter:

"Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won't come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a frontrunner for Indian captaincy in the near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come".

Rishabh Pant was recently named the stand-in captain of Delhi Capitals for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Most Runs in 2020-21 Season.(Australia+England Series).



No Idea when did Kohli scored that many.



But it was the season of Rishabh Pant.

And start of his journey towards greatness.

This development has happened after the left-hander enjoyed a purple patch across formats.

From a potential game-changer who struggled for consistency, Rishabh Pant has now become one of India's most consistent match-winners in all formats of the game.

Rishabh Pant on his appointment as Delhi Capital's captain

Rishabh Pant has been appointed the Delhi Capitals' captain.

After getting the captaincy responsibilities, albeit on a temporary basis, Rishabh Pant said that he's 'humbled' for the opportunity. He hopes that last year's finalists will fare better and go all the way in IPL 2021, saying in this regard:

"Thank you Delhi Capitals for showing faith in me. I will try to give my hundred percent each and every day, and hopefully we'll cross the line this year. Delhi fans, keep supporting us!"

Humbled at the opportunity to lead the franchise I've been part of for the past few years! Thank you @RickyPonting , the coaching staff, management, my teammates and the fans for your faith in me. @DelhiCapitals : Let's do this! #IPL2021

Rishabh Pant had a modest IPL 2020 campaign, mustering only 343 runs in 14 innings at a decent average of 31.18. It will be interesting to see how the added responsibility rubs off on his batting form in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals begin their campaign in IPL 2021 against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10.