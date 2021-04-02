Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery for injured shoulder on April 8

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is set to undergo surgery on April 8 for a shoulder injury he picked up during the ODI series against England.

Shreyas Iyer hurt his shoulder badly while fielding in the first ODI against England in Pune, when he dived to stop a shot from Jonny Bairstow. The 26-year-old missed the last two ODIs and has been ruled out of IPL 2021.

A source was quoted as telling PTI:

"Shreyas will get operated on April 8 for his shoulder injury.”

According to the report, Shreyas Iyer is likely to be out of action for at least four months. He had signed with English county Lancashire, but in the wake of the injury, it seems unlikely he will play for them.

Shreyas Iyer was impressive in the T20Is against England. He scored 67 runs in the first T20I and a quickfire 37 in the fourth.

Reacting to the wishes of fans and the cricket fraternity, Shreyas Iyer tweeted last week that he was overwhelmed by all the support. His message read:

“I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon.”

Shreyas Iyer wishes Rishabh Pant for stint as DC captain

With Shreyas Iyer unavailable for IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals recently appointed young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain for IPL 2021.

Reacting to the development, Shreyas Iyer termed Pant as the "best man for the job." In a press release from DC, he commented:

"When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout.”

Under Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals made it to the IPL final for the first time last year, where they went down to the Mumbai Indians by five wickets.