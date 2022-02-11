IPL 2022 auction: 10 India U-19 players added to pool - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly made an exception for 10 players of India's 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning team by adding them to the IPL 2022 auction pool. The youngsters didn't make it to the original list, but will now go under the hammer with some of their teammates on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

The auction pool has now soared to 600 players. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the information was relayed to the franchises on Friday at a customary auction-eve meeting. But the names of the players weren't specified. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to the website on Friday, saying:

"Yes, it is true that we have added the Under 19 players to the register."

The Yash Dhull-led Indian team won their record fifth U-19 World Cup title last week by defeating England in the final by four wickets. Eight members of the squad - Dhull, Harnoor Singh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats and Vicky Ostwal - were been named on the original list.

The BCCI's rules mandate a player to have played at least one first-class match or List A game to register for the auction. If not, they should have turned 19 before the auction. Such rules didn't allow many youngsters to make the cut.

The aforementioned report also claimed that the matter was brought up to BCCI secretary Jay Shah during the recent felicitation of the U-19 players in Ahmedabad and he had assured them of considering their situation.

Although the BCCI hasn't released a list of the added players, at least eight youngsters - Shaik Rasheed, Dinesh Bana, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh and Garv Sangwan - weren't shortlisted earlier and presumably have now been added.

IPL 2022 Auction: Date and time

Live coverage of the IPL 2022 auction will begin at 11 am IST on Saturday, February 12.

The two-day event will resume at the same time on Sunday. It will be held in Bengaluru and will be shown live on the Star Sports Network.

