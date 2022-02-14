"I have been a part of Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Academy for 8-9 years" - Yash Dhull thanks DC for signing him at IPL 2022 Auction

Yash Dhull expressed his gratitude to the Delhi Capitals after the franchise signed him for ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2022 Auction. The youngster highlighted how he has trained at DC's Bal Bhavan Academy for a long time and thanked the franchise for showing faith in his abilities.

Not long ago, Dhull led India U-19s to the ICC U-19 World Cup title in the West Indies. Many fans expected him to be picked at the IPL 2022 Auction, and the Delhi Capitals emerged as the top bidders for the young batter.

Dhull entered the mega auction with a base price of ₹20 lakh. DC were the first to bid for him. The Punjab Kings joined the race but pulled out after DC submitted a bid worth ₹50 lakh.

“Hi Delhi Capitals. Thank you for showing faith in me and selecting me at the auctions. I have been a part of Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Academy for 8-9 years. So this is a dream come true for me. I am really excited to join the team and I am ready to give my best,” Yash Dhull said in a video posted by DC on Instagram.

Dhull will now receive an opportunity to share DC's batting responsibilities with the likes of Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh and Sarfaraz Khan.

This is the outcome of his effort over the last 5-6 years: Delhi Capitals Interim CEO on signing Yash Dhull

Delhi Capitals interim CEO Vinod Bisht was extremely satisfied with the acquisition of Yash Dhull.

"This is an outcome of that effort of 5-6 years. When a 14-year-old young talent came up to us, and we supported him at that time, and then he goes on to become the captain of India U-19 team, and wins the World Cup, and is back into our fold," said Bisht.

It will be exciting to see how Dhull performs in his debut IPL season for the Delhi Capitals.

