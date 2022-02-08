IPL 2022 Auction: Who are the oldest players in the mega auction?

The much-awaited IPL 2022 Auction is scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday, with 590 players from various countries going under the hammer.

All eyes will be on the marquee players, namely Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada.

Apart from the mainstays, quite a few young as well as old players have been shortlisted for the mega auction. The youngest player in the auction pool is Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan, aged only 17 years and 31 days.

How many players aged more than 40 are in the IPL 2022 Auction?

While the auction pool features a player who is yet to celebrate his 18th birthday, there are also a couple of names who have already turned 40.

The oldest player in IPL 2022 Auction is Imran Tahir. The South African leg-spinner, aged 42, was a member of the Chennai Super Kings squad that won the IPL in 2021.

Another former IPL winner, aged 40, who has made the cut to the auction pool is Fidel Edwards. The Caribbean pacer played his only IPL season in 2009, where he lifted the title with the Deccan Chargers.

Who is the oldest Indian player in the IPL Mega Auction 2022?

There is not a single Indian aged above 40 at this year's auction. The oldest Indian name is Amit Mishra, the most successful Indian bowler in IPL history. Mishra will be 39 years and 80 days old on February 12.

2011 World Cup winner Sreesanth is another 39-year-old Indian in the auction pool. The right-arm pacer aims to return to the IPL for the first time since 2013. It will be interesting to see which franchise raises the paddle for him.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee