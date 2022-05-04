"I don't play to show off to anyone, I just play to make my team win" - Wriddhiman Saha on beating odds & contributing for GT

All the talk around his credibility and all the off-field negativity were put to bed as Wriddhiman Saha smashed 68 off 38 balls to help the Gujarat Titans (GT) trump the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a recent IPL 2022 fixture. But the wicketkeeper-batter has reiterated that he always wants to contribute to a winning cause rather than proving people wrong.

After sitting out the first five matches and not getting the desired results in the next two innings, Saha rose to the occasion against a lethal SRH bowling line-up to set the tone for a huge 196-run target.

“I just played for the team. We had to chase a target of 200 runs, and I could give the team that necessary start. I could contribute to a winning cause, so that was the main part. I don’t play to show off to anyone, I just play to make my team win,” the 37-year-old said in response to a Sportskeeda query during a press conference organised by GT for a select group of journalists.

The Hardik Pandya-led new franchise punted on Matthew Wade to give blazing starts at the top of the order. But the Aussie wicketkeeper-bat couldn’t vindicate the faith shown in him, managing just 68 runs in five outings at a poor average of 13.60.

Saha was content to warm the bench, though, reasoning that various team combinations cannot guarantee opportunities for everyone. He is married to the team’s vision of winning matches and expressed a desire to carry the momentum forward.

“It depends on team combination. The best eleven is decided based on the nature of the wicket. And then, changes are made here and there for the betterment of the team – Matthew Wade was preferred over me, but then I got to play. But ultimately, the team’s goal is to win matches. We are on top having won 8 of the 10 matches, and our main purpose is to carry that momentum forward.

"My first two games didn’t go well, then I scored a fifty, had some contributions in the last two matches. So if I can consistently contribute to the team’s winning cause, that will be the most satisfying feeling,” Saha, who has played 138 IPL matches and has been a part of all 15 seasons, explained.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise sit pretty at the top of the table, with 16 points under their belt and a two-point cushion. Their five-match winning streak came to an end as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered an eight-wicket victory last night at the DY Patil Stadium.

Wriddhiman Saha hailed the Titans family for instilling confidence and clarity in every player, even comparing the healthy environment to that of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Bengal lad appears to be in a more settled space, something that was amiss last season at SRH when he opened in a few matches before being pushed down the order.

“Starting from when we first joined the camp until now, we are always told that we are here because we have potential. The team management has had free-flowing conversations with everyone, regarding their position, role in the team. Because it’s never pre-decided – the playing XI is changed because of team combination or any other reason.

"So it’s always tried that whoever gets to play in whatever position, they can play their natural game. Which position is a particular player comfortable in, those discussions obviously happen – roles are assigned keeping in mind both the team’s need and the player’s comfort,” Saha elaborated.

After scoring 11 off 18 balls against CSK and a run-a-ball 25 against KKR, Saha has turned it around to aggregate 154 runs in five matches thus far at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 128.33.

“The clearer your mind is, the easier it gets to deliver” – Wriddhiman Saha on staying mentally fresh

The Gujarat Titans have come to forming a pretty strong core [Credits: IPL]

Wriddhiman Saha endured a difficult start to the year. He first found himself out of favor with the national selectors, before getting involved in an unsavory row with a journalist.

While he didn’t comment on his headspace in the run-up to the IPL, he gave insights into his match mindset to explain how he simplifies dealing with troughs.

“Talking about mental setup, suppose like we have a game in two days’ time, but I don’t start thinking about it now. I probably make a note of the opposition bowlers, watch their videos sometimes, and try to keep things as simple as possible. And talking about mental setup, let’s ignore what has happened in the past, I will say with respect to the IPL.

"I feel the clearer your mind is, the easier it gets to deliver. Because if your mind is cluttered with specific plans for specific bowlers, and then they bowl differently, I won’t be able to perform well. So it’s better to have a clear head and play instinctively, that’s what I prefer,” Saha answered Sportskeeda.

GT are scheduled to play the bottom-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium, and Saha will once again want to contribute to getting the team back to winning ways.

