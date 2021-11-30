DC retained players 2022: Full list of players retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL Auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) have enjoyed a rather successful set of seasons ever since their rebranding, but the IPL title continues to elude them. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchise announced the players they have chosen to retain.

Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the franchise and be a vital cog in the middle order after being picked as the first player to be retained. The wicket-keeper batsman was handed captaincy duties in the first leg of the 2021 IPL following Shreyas Iyer's absence due to injury.

Even after Iyer's arrival in the second leg, Pant kept a hold of the leadership role. The 24-year-old was picked up by the Delhi franchise in the 2016 auctions and after being retained in 2018, went onto become the highest run-getter in the franchise's history.

The next retention for DC is all-rounder Axar Patel. The left-arm all-rounder secured his fifth five-wicket haul a few days back and has now been rewarded for his exploits in the league with a lucrative new contract.

Next in Delhi Capitals' retention list is another former U-19 star in the form of Prithvi Shaw. The explosive opener has grown into his role at the top of the order and forged an impeccable partnership with Shikhar Dhawan.

Anrich Nortje marks the only overseas player that the DC have chosen to retain. The fast bowler has arguably been one of the best bowlers in the league across the last two seasons. The South African international initially came in as a replacement for Chris Woakes in the 2020 IPL.

DC retained players list with price

Delhi Capitals chose to retain three Indian players and one overseas player. These players will fundamentally be at the core of the team. Rishabh Pant, being the first pick out of the four, will get ₹16 crore. On the other hand, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje will receive ₹9 crore, ₹7.5 crore and ₹6.5 crore respectively.

DC have evenly distributed their four retentions with a captaincy and wicket-keeping candidate, along with a batsman, a bowler and an all-rounder.

Rishabh Pant (Captain / Wicket Keeper) - ₹16 crore Axar Patel (All rounder) - ₹9 crore Prithvi Shaw (Batsman) - ₹7.5 crore Anrich Nortje (Bowler) - ₹6.5 crore

DC will have a total of ₹47.5 crore to spend at the mega-auctions ahead of the IPL Auction 2022 after retaining 4 players.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal