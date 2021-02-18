Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim added to the IPL auction list

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been added to the 2021 IPL auction list.

Initially, the player opted out of the IPL 2021 auction after going unsold in the previous 13 editions of the league.

NIBCO, the company which handles Mushfiqur’s account, had confirmed that Mushfiqur's name wasn't submitted for the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We have not made any submission for Mushfiqur Rahim for IPL this time," an official from NIBCO told New Age.

It came as a surprise when Mushfiqur Rahim's name was added to the auction list just a few hours before the auction.

The 33-year-old has scored 4288 runs in T20s at an average of 28.97 and a strike-rate of 127.96.

He has, so far, played in 86 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring 1282 runs at a strike-rate of 120.03.

Mushfiqur has represented the Karachi Kings and Khulna Tigers among other domestic T20 sides.

Mushfiqur Rahim added into the IPL Auction - he will be trying his luck to be part of any team in the IPL 2021.

With a base price of INR 1 crore, Mushfiqur will hope to get picked up by one of the eight franchises at the auction.

The IPL auction will take place in Chennai today (February 18), and starts at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch IPL Auction 2021?

Big names in IPL Auction 2021

Indian veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and batsman Kedar Jadhav could go on to bag a few crores in the IPL. Both players go into the auction with a base price of 2 crores.

Several foreigners, including Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett and Jason Roy, have also chosen their base price as INR 2 crores.

Considering Glenn Maxwell's recent form in the BBL, he's expected to go for big bucks at this year's IPL auction.

England's opening batsman Dawid Malan will also be on the radar of several teams and is a player to watch out for.

English pacer Mark Wood opted out of the IPL 2021 auction.

