Where to watch IPL Auction 2021?

IPL Auction 2021 will take place this Thursday. Close to 1,100 players registered themselves for the mini-auction before the 14th IPL season. However, only 292 players made it to the final list. These 292 names will go under the hammer on February 18 in Chennai.

The IPL Auction has always played a crucial role. The eight franchises try their best to assemble the perfect squad for the IPL season through the auction. While every team management tries its best to form an excellent team, not every franchise can fulfill its goals.

The reason behind it is that eight teams bid in the IPL Auction. Most of them maximize their auction purses by releasing the under-performers. So many franchises will get into a bidding war for him if there is a high-quality player in the auction.

Last year, the Kolkata Knight Riders splurged ₹15.50 Crores to gain Pat Cummins' services. This signing shows how intense the IPL Auction bidding wars are. Some big names like Dawid Malan, Martin Guptill, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch, Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and others will be a part of the IPL Auction 2021. Several uncapped players are also featured on the list.

Star Sports to broadcast IPL Auction 2021 in India

292 players will go under the hammer at IPL Auction 2021 this Thursday

Star Sports holds the rights to telecast and live stream IPL in India. With the IPL Auction 2021 set to begin at 3 PM IST on February 18, here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for the mini-auction.

IPL Auction 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India : Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

IPL Auction 2021 Live Streaming in India: Disney+ Hotstar.

Star Sports will also air a pre-show and a post auction show on Thursday, where cricket experts will discuss the IPL Auction 2021.