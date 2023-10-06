“IPL contract in 2024?” - Fans react to Bas de Leede’s all-round performance in PAK vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Bas de Leede starred with the bat and the ball in the 2023 World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6.

The medium pacer first finished with figures of 4/62, including the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

The right-handed batter then smashed 67 runs off 68 balls, including two sixes and six boundaries. He also shared a 70-run partnership with Vikramjit Singh for the third wicket before being bowled by Mohammad Nawaz.

The dismissal took place in the 34th over of Netherlands’ run chase. Nawaz bowled a delivery that angled in from around the wicket. It pitched around the middle stump before turning away. De Leede played the ball off the back foot. He completely missed the line and the ball hit the top of the off-stump.

For the uninitiated, de Leede had scalped 15 wickets and scored 123 runs in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers as his team qualified for the marquee ICC event. The 23-year-old will now look to continue his exploits against New Zealand in their next World Cup game at the same venue on Monday, October 9.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) lauded Bas de Leede for his all-round show for the Netherlands. One user wrote:

“What a player.”

Here are some more reactions:

Bas de Leede's all-round show in vain as Pakistan beat Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs to begin their 2023 World Cup campaign in style.

Asked to bat, Pakistan were bundled out for 286 in 49 overs. Bas de Leede took a four-fer while Colin Ackermann picked up two wickets. Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, and Paul van Meekeren settled for one wicket apiece.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan starred with the bat for Pakistan, with an identical score of 68. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan also chipped in with scores of 39(43) and 32(34), respectively.

In response, the Netherlands were bundled out for 205 runs in 41 overs. Besides Bas de Leede, Vikramjit scored 52 runs off 67 deliveries, including one six and four boundaries. The other batters, though, failed to deliver in the run chase.

Haris Rauf emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 3/43, while Hasan Ali picked up two wickets. Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan picked up one wicket apiece.

Following the win, Pakistan will next be in action against Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday, October 10.

Click here to check out the PAK vs NED full scorecard.