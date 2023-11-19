"IPL fans will not understand the value of this innings" - Fans react to KL Rahul's fighting knock in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul produced a clutch knock under pressure during the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Blue were at 81/3 in 10.2 overs when Rahul walked out to bat. The onus was on him to steady the ship for his side, and he fought hard in the middle to give Indian fans a glimmer of hope.

Rahul formed a crucial 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Virat Kohli. He notched up a gritty half-century, scoring 66 runs off 107 balls, before getting out in the 42nd over.

Several fans took to social media to laud KL Rahul for his resilient knock. Here are some of the top reactions:

KL Rahul was the top run-getter for the Indian team in the 2023 World Cup final. Virat Kohli also contributed 54 runs, while skipper Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs. The Men in Blue were ultimately bundled out for 240.

"Not an easy wicket to bat on" - Mitchell Starc on 2023 World Cup final pitch

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc reckoned that it is not an easy wicket to bat on. Speaking about the conditions, he said:

"We bowled second here against England and it was a little dewy, the wicket (today) is a little bit dry and hopefully the dew comes in and we don't see any reverse in the second innings, not an easy wicket to bat on, the easiest time to bat perhaps is against the hard new ball and there are runs to be scored and it is not going to be easy, but it is what you ask for, it is a world cup final. What more can you ask for!"

Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets in the summit clash, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins shared two scalps apiece. Spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also claimed one wicket each.