“IPL k sher, real cricket me dhair” - Twitterati bash Team India after they lose ODI series to Bangladesh

Team India lost the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka by five runs on Wednesday, December 7. With their second defeat in as many games, they conceded the three-match series with a fixture to spare. This was their second successive ODI series loss in Bangladesh after their 1-2 defeat under MS Dhoni in 2015.

Batting first after winning the toss in the second ODI, Bangladesh recovered from a precarious 69/6 to post a highly competitive 271/7. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100* off 83) smashed his maiden hundred in the format and featured in a 148-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mahmudullah (77 off 96).

In reply, Team India slipped to 65/4 before a fifth-wicket stand of 107 between Shreyas Iyer (82 off 102) and Axar Patel (56 off 56) kept them in the hunt. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who had hurt his hand while fielding, batted at No. 9 and clobbered a valiant 51* off 28 balls. His efforts went in vain, though, as Bangladesh held their nerves to register a close victory.

While a number of cricket fans hailed Rohit’s heroic effort, they also bashed the Men in Blue for coming up with a shoddy overall performance.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to Team India’s ODI series defeat in Bangladesh:

JAMES @ImJames_

whattey fight from Bangla boys.



#BANvIND First match India loss from the jaws of victory and here in 2nd ODI Can't believe India let Bangladesh go from 69-6 to 214-6..whattey fight from Bangla boys. First match India loss from the jaws of victory and here in 2nd ODI Can't believe India let Bangladesh go from 69-6 to 214-6..whattey fight from Bangla boys.#BANvIND

Visheshta Jotwani 💓🌸 @visheshtaa_j @BCCI

Lost 2 close games !!



1st match by 1 wicket and 2nd match by 5 runs



Now, I will only support Indian women's cricket team.

They at least don't disappoint against teams like Bangladesh !!



#INDvBAN #BANvIND I disown this teamLost 2 close games !!1st match by 1 wicket and 2nd match by 5 runsNow, I will only support Indian women's cricket team.They at least don't disappoint against teams like Bangladesh !! I disown this team 😒😒 @BCCILost 2 close games !! 1st match by 1 wicket and 2nd match by 5 runs 😩Now, I will only support Indian women's cricket team. They at least don't disappoint against teams like Bangladesh !! #INDvBAN #BANvIND

اعزاز احسن @IzazAhsan 2-0 #BANvIND Second consecutive bilateral ODI series win for Bangladesh against India (2015 & 2022). India's 436th defeat in Men's ODI, world record most ODI defeats in Men's ODI history. Team36 is massively overrated. Congratulations, Bangladesh.2-0 #Cricket Second consecutive bilateral ODI series win for Bangladesh against India (2015 & 2022). India's 436th defeat in Men's ODI, world record most ODI defeats in Men's ODI history. Team36 is massively overrated. Congratulations, Bangladesh. 👏🇧🇩 2-0 #Cricket #BANvIND

Rahma Saleem @rahma_saleem7

Great Effort by Rohit Sharma with the bat

Congratulations to Bangladesh!! 🏻

#INDvsBAN twitter.com/ICC/status/160… ICC @ICC



| Scorecard bit.ly/3Y2x6l7 Bangladesh hold their nerve to win a thriller #BANvIND | Scorecard Bangladesh hold their nerve to win a thriller 🙌#BANvIND | Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/3Y2x6l7 https://t.co/d2pDja0lQV India should have won this never thought that will get to see this downfall of Indian team what a team India was under Ms Dhoni and Virat Kohli CaptaincyGreat Effort by Rohit Sharma with the batCongratulations to Bangladesh!! India should have won this never thought that will get to see this downfall of Indian team what a team India was under Ms Dhoni and Virat Kohli CaptaincyGreat Effort by Rohit Sharma with the batCongratulations to Bangladesh!!🙌🏻❤#INDvsBAN twitter.com/ICC/status/160…

चौबेजी उवाच्🇮🇳 @chaubeyjiuvach

India need wicket takers at middle over

None comes to mind other than #kuldeep

But they weakens the batting

May be Axar/washi n Chahal only

N top 3 need to fire again

Big knocks missing from then

#INDvsBAN Valid points from #RohitSharma India need wicket takers at middle overNone comes to mind other than #chahal But they weakens the battingMay be Axar/washi n Chahal onlyN top 3 need to fire againBig knocks missing from then Valid points from #RohitSharma India need wicket takers at middle overNone comes to mind other than #chahal n #kuldeepBut they weakens the battingMay be Axar/washi n Chahal onlyN top 3 need to fire againBig knocks missing from then#INDvsBAN https://t.co/uGLnc0Ni8Q

ItsMisTy @MisTy_Here_

Well played you tried your best as ur were injured it was totally bowlers fault 66/6 and target was 272

MEHEDI HASSAN MIRAZ remember the name

congrats

#INDvsBAN Congratulation Bangladesh @ImRo45 Well played you tried your best as ur were injured it was totally bowlers fault 66/6 and target was 272MEHEDI HASSAN MIRAZ remember the name @BCBtigers congrats Congratulation Bangladesh🇧🇩 @ImRo45 Well played you tried your best as ur were injured it was totally bowlers fault 66/6 and target was 272 MEHEDI HASSAN MIRAZ remember the name@BCBtigers congrats#INDvsBAN https://t.co/AY6A8LEeah

Rachita J @rachita1j

Hope to see them bounce back. @BCCI @ImRo45 People used to tell that India has a great bench strength,,2 or 3 teams can play in the same time...Now where is that bench strength? What if the senior players get retired? Will the Indian team be strong in future as well?Hope to see them bounce back. #INDvsBAN People used to tell that India has a great bench strength,,2 or 3 teams can play in the same time...Now where is that bench strength? What if the senior players get retired? Will the Indian team be strong in future as well?Hope to see them bounce back. #INDvsBAN @BCCI @ImRo45

Sudeep ekka @ImSudeepEkka @BCCI If #BCCI and team management don't stop the experiment and stabilise the pool of 15 to 16 players, team India will be peeling BOTTLEGUARD at the WC2023. Nothing good is happening with Indian Cricket. 35 debutants in 2022. Indian Cricket is not a LABORATORY 4 EXPERIMENTS #IndvsBan @BCCI If #BCCI and team management don't stop the experiment and stabilise the pool of 15 to 16 players, team India will be peeling BOTTLEGUARD at the WC2023. Nothing good is happening with Indian Cricket. 35 debutants in 2022. Indian Cricket is not a LABORATORY 4 EXPERIMENTS #IndvsBan

ꌦꋬꇙꁝ_0710💫 @Yash_0710_ knockouts ka haarne ka quota abi hi khatam hojaega



#INDvsBAN Accha abi sab harloknockouts ka haarne ka quota abi hi khatam hojaega Accha abi sab harlo 😏 knockouts ka haarne ka quota abi hi khatam hojaega😏 #INDvsBAN

Ali Bhai @orezal @IrfanPathan #INDvsBAN What a disGRACEful defeat of so called Cricket richest board.. Kia faida ese grace ka jo bacho jesi teams k agay bhi na chalay. IPL k sher, Real cricket me dhair... Khachra #TeamIndia #indvsbang 🤣🤣🤣🤣 What a disGRACEful defeat of so called Cricket richest board.. Kia faida ese grace ka jo bacho jesi teams k agay bhi na chalay. IPL k sher, Real cricket me dhair... Khachra #TeamIndia @IrfanPathan #INDvsBAN #indvsbang 🤣🤣🤣🤣

ιηvεrsεοfοηε @Recipr0cated

Congratulations @bcci on achieving this feat; internal politics, team selection & gameplan landed us to this level.

#RohitSharma

#ViratKohli

#KLRahul

#DeepakChahar

#INDvsBAN @virendersehwag So we have lost the #2ndODI & series as well, that too again #Bangladesh !!Congratulations @bcci on achieving this feat; internal politics, team selection & gameplan landed us to this level. @virendersehwag So we have lost the #2ndODI & series as well, that too again #Bangladesh!!Congratulations @bcci on achieving this feat; internal politics, team selection & gameplan landed us to this level.#RohitSharma#ViratKohli#KLRahul#DeepakChahar #INDvsBAN

Copywriter @copyrighter19

But what’s more than a nightmare is the blind faith on

Also,

Now, I want



#INDvsBAN 2022 has been a nightmare year for Indian cricket.But what’s more than a nightmare is the blind faith on #KLRahul to deliver.Also, #RahulDravid is a total flop and confused coach.Now, I want #Bangladesh to thrash us 3-0. 2022 has been a nightmare year for Indian cricket.But what’s more than a nightmare is the blind faith on #KLRahul to deliver. Also, #RahulDravid is a total flop and confused coach. Now, I want #Bangladesh to thrash us 3-0. #INDvsBAN

Cricturn @cricturn

What india achive from day dravid took coaching.

Keep him in u19 he is good there kl rahul t20 ipl odi mai opner to aaj opening karne kio nahi aaia coward captain approach Rahul dravid bringing the era of 2007 in 2022.What india achive from day dravid took coaching.Keep him in u19 he is good there kl rahul t20 ipl odi mai opner to aaj opening karne kio nahi aaia coward captain approach #INDvsBAN Rahul dravid bringing the era of 2007 in 2022.What india achive from day dravid took coaching. Keep him in u19 he is good there kl rahul t20 ipl odi mai opner to aaj opening karne kio nahi aaia coward captain approach #INDvsBAN

Kumaran Kumanan @KumaranKumanan

in the he chase .(Upon returning after finger injury. )

Yet ,Any team would end up in the loosing side 9 out of ten times if it let's the opponent to score 271 -7 after being 69-6 .

(1)

#INDvsBAN twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Two games, two thrillers!



#BANvIND ODI cricket is alive and wellTwo games, two thrillers! ODI cricket is alive and well 😅Two games, two thrillers!#BANvIND A stunning innings #RohitSharma in the he chase .(Upon returning after finger injury. )Yet ,Any team would end up in the loosing side 9 out of ten times if it let's the opponent to score 271 -7 after being 69-6 .(1) A stunning innings #RohitSharma in the he chase .(Upon returning after finger injury. )Yet ,Any team would end up in the loosing side 9 out of ten times if it let's the opponent to score 271 -7 after being 69-6 .(1)#INDvsBAN twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

“Wasn't a great effect from our bowlers” - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit admitted that the bowlers did a poor job of allowing Bangladesh to recover from 69/6 and post 271.

Reflecting on the disappointing performance, he commented:

“When you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn't a great effect from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what's hurting us a lot. Happened in the last game as well. It's something we need to work on.”

Giving due credit to Mehidy and Mahmudullah for their brilliant partnership, Rohit added that Team India need to find ways of breaking such partnerships. He elaborated:

“In one-day cricket, it's about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That's what they did. If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn't easy for the new batter. Need to be braver in the middle.”

The third match of the India-Bangladesh one-day series will be played in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes