Irfan Pathan picks India’s playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test; makes 3 changes

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has proposed three changes to the visitors’ playing XI for the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England. The match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel (@officialIrfanPathan), the 40-year-old picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as his preferred openers. However, for the No. 3 position, Pathan expressed his desire to see Sai Sudharsan get an opportunity, noting that England haven’t bowled particularly well to left-handers in the series.

He also mentioned that while Karun Nair hasn’t looked uncomfortable, he has struggled to convert his starts into substantial scores. Pathan said:

“One factor will be whether they persist with Karun Nair, who has played some good innings. The runs haven’t come. No big score has come. His highest has been 40. But it didn’t look like he was struggling. If someone is struggling, then yes, you can bench him. But I believe Sai should be played. The logic is that he’s a left-handed batsman. And from what I’ve observed, the England team has bowled better to right-handed batsmen than to left-handers. That’s how it looked to me. They haven’t bowled as well to lefties.”

In the middle order, the 40-year-old placed Shubman Gill at No. 4, followed by vice-captain Rishabh Pant at No. 5, playing purely as a specialist batter due to his ongoing recovery from a left index finger injury. Ravindra Jadeja was slotted in at No. 6. Notably, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a knee injury.

To fill the void, Pathan named wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel at No. 7, who will take over the gloves from Pant and serve as Reddy’s replacement. He said:

“Rishabh Pant is also injured. But let me tell you, I’m in favour of Rishabh Pant playing as a batsman. If Jurel comes in as his replacement, the issue is that the Indian team really likes his batting, and he’s an exciting talent. You’ll remember that 90-run knock he played in a Test match in India. Anyway, I think he will bat well whenever he plays. But in wicketkeeping, Jurel will have to be careful. In the last match, there were a lot of byes on the leg side. That blind spot needs improvement. He has to keep that in mind. He did take a good catch, but there were too many extras in the last Test, and that made a big difference."

Meanwhile, Pathan slotted Washington Sundar at No. 8. The 25-year-old impressed everyone with his figures of 4/22 during England’s innings in the Lord’s Test.

“Going with experience is better for India” - Irfan Pathan settles pace debate ahead of 4th Test

Team India have been dealt a setback in their pace department, with Arshdeep Singh ruled out of the fourth Test due to a left thumb injury. Meanwhile, Akash Deep is highly unlikely to feature as he is nursing a groin niggle. To strengthen the bowling attack, uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad.

However, speaking in the aforementioned video, Irfan Pathan named Prasidh Krishna as his pick for the third seamer’s role alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The 40-year-old explained:

“Akash Deep had bowled really well earlier, and now he has to be replaced. Just straightaway play Prasidh Krishna, man. Anshul Kamboj has come in. Arshdeep is also injured. So, I feel there shouldn't be too much thinking in this. Even if Prasidh is still looking for his rhythm, when it comes to an important match, you tend to go with experience. And this is a very big, important match.”

“When Anshul Kamboj comes and plays in the playing XI, I have no doubt he will perform well. I like his action. I like his upright seam. I had spoken about Akash Deep too when he hadn't played in England, and he did well. Similarly, I feel Anshul Kamboj will also do well when he plays. But right now, going with experience is better for India, and that is Prasidh Krishna,” he continued.

Irfan Pathan’s India playing XI for the 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

