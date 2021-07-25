Irfan Pathan shares an adorable photo of his kids standing up-right while watching Team India's National Anthem clip on TV 

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has taken to his official Twitter handle to share an adorable picture of his kids as they stood attentively singing the National Anthem while watching Team India on TV. It happened before the start of the first T20I game between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Irfan Pathan shared the following post and captioned it:

It is heartening to see the next generation upholding the traditions and values of Indian culture. Most of the fans appreciated Irfan Pathan and his family for inculcating good values in the kids from an early age. A minority section of people pointed out why Irfan was taking a photo while National Anthem was going on.

A swing bowler generally operates in the 130-135 kmph region: Irfan Pathan

In his most recent column for Playfield Magazine, Irfan Pathan explained the science behind swing bowling. He opined that a bowler might lose the ability to swing if he looks aims to improve pace drastically.

“The desperation to belong to the fast bowler category will leave you with nothing; you cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar to Shoaib Akhtar, it’s impossible. You will lose your swing, and yet not be quick enough to hustle the batsman,” said Irfan Pathan

“A swing bowler generally operates in the 130-135 kmph region, that’s scientifically proven to be the best range of force to get maximum swing. But if the same bowler can bowl a yorker or a slower one or a cutter at that speed, he can survive anywhere in the world."

He then concluded by explaining that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not an express pace bowler, but he uses his variations to great effect to outfox batsmen even in the death overs.

“Take Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for example. He is not an express bowler but when he swings the ball, he is on song. But the skipper always puts him on at the death because of his ability to bowl the knuckle, the slower one and the yorker."said Irfan

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar