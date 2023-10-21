Is Ben Stokes playing today’s ENG vs SA match of 2023 World Cup?

England stalwart Ben Stokes has fully recovered from his injury and will play his first match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 21) against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

He had retired from ODI cricket in 2022 but decided to return ahead of the World Cup. Ben Stokes played a huge role in both of England's white-ball World Cup victories over the last four years and was named Player of the Match in both finals.

He returned to the ODI format after almost a year during the home series against New Zealand last month. Stokes played all three matches and proved his form, scoring 235 runs at an average of 78.33. He also set a record for the highest individual score by an English batter in the ODI format in the series, with his 182-run knock in the third ODI of the series at the Oval in London.

Unfortunately, an in-form Stokes missed out on England's first three games of the World Cup due to injury. Harry Brook took his spot in the playing XI. He played a fighting knock of 66 (61) against Afghanistan, albeit in a losing cause, in England's most recent match when the rest of the batters failed.

The defending champions are currently sixth in the 2023 World Cup points table, with two points from three games. They lost to New Zealand and Afghanistan while registering a thumping win over Bangladesh.

Ben Stokes' return will add solidity to their batting line-up today and in the upcoming games.

Here's England's playing XI for the South Africa encounter:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

"He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills"- England captain Jos Buttler on Ben Stokes

Speaking at a presser ahead of the game against South Africa on Saturday, England captain Jos Buttler was pleased to welcome Ben Stokes back after his injury hiatus.

Shedding light on the England's team composition for the match, Buttler said:

"Yeah, I think I've got so many options within the squad selection it is always tough and you're working out the right balance, always venue-dependent as well so been a good chance to see the wicket here today and gather a bit more information as well.

"But obviously Ben trained really well last night. It's great to see him back. He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to. So, he adds a lot of value."

Do you think England can make it to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup? Sound off in the comments section.