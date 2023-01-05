"Is that you bro?" - Fans react as Yuzvendra Chahal impresses in 2nd IND vs SL T20I

India's wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5. He provided India with their first breakthrough by trapping Kusal Mendis lbw following the latter's 80-run partnership with Pathum Nissanka for the first wicket. The leg spinner gave away only 14 runs in the first three overs to put pressure on the middle order.

Chahal, however, leaked 16 runs in his last over as Charith Asalanka hit back-to-back sixes in the 15th over.

Fans hailed Chahal for his first three overs but changed their stance and started trolling him after his costly fourth over.

Here’s a compilation of the best Twitter reactions:

Cricket.com @weRcricket



First three overs: 14 runs, 1 wicket



Last over: 16 runs, 0 wicket



#INDvSL #Cricket #INDvsSL #QuickByte : Yuzvendra Chahal todayFirst three overs: 14 runs, 1 wicketLast over: 16 runs, 0 wicket #QuickByte: Yuzvendra Chahal today ⬇️First three overs: 14 runs, 1 wicketLast over: 16 runs, 0 wicket#INDvSL #Cricket #INDvsSL https://t.co/fr5PXrijck

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi

4-0-24-2



India's spin attack performs excellent after a long time in T20Is. Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-30-1 Axar Patel 4-0-24-2India's spin attack performs excellent after a long time in T20Is. Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-30-1Axar Patel 4-0-24-2India's spin attack performs excellent after a long time in T20Is.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



For first 3 overs I was fearful that he has strayed from his path but what a comeback to form in his last over.



#INDvSL #CricketTwitter Now this is the Chahal we have come to know.For first 3 overs I was fearful that he has strayed from his path but what a comeback to form in his last over. Now this is the Chahal we have come to know.For first 3 overs I was fearful that he has strayed from his path but what a comeback to form in his last over.#INDvSL #CricketTwitter

Snow❄ @_anxious_one Chahal ko 4th over nhi dena tha 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Chahal ko 4th over nhi dena tha 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Varun Giri @Varungiri0

#INDvsSL Finally, a good match for Yuzvendra Chahal Finally, a good match for Yuzvendra Chahal #INDvsSL

Nihar Sri Sri maal @maal_sri This is exactly what chahal does. Gets you a wicket when no one else can. This is exactly what chahal does. Gets you a wicket when no one else can.

Besides Chahal, Axar Patel also proved economical, with figures of 2/24 in his four overs. Umran Malik emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, with figures of 3/48 as India restricted Sri Lanka to 206/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored for the visitors, with 56* off 22 balls, while Kusal Mendis also contributed 52 off 31 balls. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka chipped in with 30s.

The onus will now be on the Indian batters to chase down a 200+ target in order to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Yuzvendra Chahal gives a befitting reply with a strong on-field performance

Yuzvendra Chahal’s decent show with the ball comes a day after Reetinder Singh Sodhi questioned his credentials as India’s premier spin bowler.

Speaking on India News recently, the former India cricketer said:

“If you are getting the opportunity, you got to perform. You are the premier bowler. You should get two-three wickets and give only 22-25 odd runs. There’s a change in Indian cricket, you don’t go by reputation.”

For the uninitiated, Chahal finished with 0/26 in two overs in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue won the game by two runs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Shivam Mavi and Deepak Hooda’s quickfire 41*.

Yuzvendra Chahal will next play in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

