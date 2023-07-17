"Is Deepti a bowler or allrounder? What’s her role?" - Anjum Chopra on Deepti Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra is a bit baffled about the role given to Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the team after the T20Is against Bangladesh. She feels the Women in Blue are highly dependent on Deepti to deliver with the ball every single time.

Chopra also shared her thoughts on Deepti's batting position in the current team. The all-rounder just hasn't been consistent enough as a finisher and the former cricketer feels that's creating more confusion about her role with the bat.

In her column for IANS, here's what Anjum Chopra wrote about Deepti Sharma:

"We still rely on spinners or an over reliance on Deepti Sharma to hold fort with new, semi new and old ball. In the bargain we are faced with a question that is Deepti a bowler or allrounder? What’s her role and where does/ can she bat?"

Anjum Chopra on India repeating the same mistakes

Anjum Chopra feels Team India have not learned from their past mistakes across all departments. She shed light on how the batters don't convert their starts and keep collapsing under pressure. Chopra also pointed out that bowlers have not been adding more variety to their repertoire.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"A pattern can be seen as a style of play (individual & collective). And seeing the start of the season we seem to have continued with same old patterns. Very good batters but below par performance. Very good bowlers but with one focal point only."

Team India's worrying performance in the T20Is naturally were carried forward in the ODIs as well. In the first ODI, the Women in Blue were bundled out for 113, not being able to chase down a modest target of 153.

The team selection and role clarity remain two major question marks as even fans have begun to recognize repeated failures.