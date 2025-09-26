Is Harshit Rana playing today's IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

Team India pacer Harshit Rana has warmed the bench in all but one of the side's five Asia Cup 2025 matches. Yet, with the Men in Blue already through to the final, discussions swirled around the 23-year-old possibly playing his second game of the tournament.'

Ad

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav cleared the speculation by confirming Harshit's participation for tonight's (September 26) Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai. The contest holds little significance for both teams. While India are already through to the grand finale, Sri Lanka has been eliminated.

When asked about the changes to the playing XI at the toss, Surya said (via Cricbuzz):

"Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in."

Ad

Trending

Harshit has played only the group stage game against Oman thus far in the 2025 Asia Cup. The tall pacer enjoyed an impressive outing, finishing with figures of 1/25 in three overs and scoring a quickfire eight-ball 13*.

His all-round efforts led India to a comfortable 21-run victory in the Oman encounter.

Harshit Rana will be playing his 10th game for India in the upcoming Sri Lanka clash

The upcoming Sri Lanka clash will be just Harshit Rana's third T20I and 10th overall game for India. The youngster debuted for the Men in Blue in the shortest format as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the home series against England earlier this year.

Ad

Despite the uniqueness of his T20I debut, Harshit immediately impressed with the ball in the contest. He finished with excellent figures of 3/33 in four overs to help India pull off a series-clinching 15-run victory at Pune.

Apart from the two T20Is, Harshit Rana has also played two Tests and five ODIs for India in his international career. He was part of the Indian side that won the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE, where the ongoing Asia Cup is being played.

Overall, Harshit has picked up 18 wickets across the formats in his previous nine games at an average of 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news