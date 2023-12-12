Is India vs South Africa 2023-24 series free on Hotstar?

Team India are currently touring South Africa for three T20Is, as many ODIs, and two Tests. The tour comes a couple of years after India toured South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs in 2021-22. The visitors will look to change the results after losing the ODI (3-0) and Test series (2-1) on the previous occasion.

Unlike the 2023 Asia Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup, there is no free live streaming for India's tour of South Africa.

The TV and streaming rights are owned by Star Sports and Hotstar, which also hosted the recently concluded ICC events.

Users will need a subscription to watch the live cricketing action. There are several plans, including monthly and yearly for mobile, TV, and Laptop users. The basic plan starts at INR149 for mobile users with three months of free streaming services.

For the unversed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed three different captains for the three formats as Rohit Sharma has been rested alongside Virat Kohli for white-ball games.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul were named captains for the T20I and ODI series, respectively, while regular skipper Rohit will return for the two Tests. Yadav and Rahul recently guided India to a series win against Australia in the T20I and ODI series, respectively.

In T20Is and ODIs, the Men in Blue will look to repeat their 2017/18 heroics, having won the series 2-1 and 5-1, respectively.

At Sportskeeda, we provide you with all the latest news and live updates throughout India’s tour of South Africa.

India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24 full schedule

December 10: 1st T20I in Durban called off due to rain

December 12: 2nd T20I at St. George’s Park in Gqberha

December 14: 3rd T20I at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

December 17: 1st ODI at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

December 19: 2nd ODI at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha

December 21: 3rd ODI at Boland Park in Paarl

December 26-30: 1st Test in SuperSport, Centurion

January 3-7: 2nd Test in Newlands in Cape Town