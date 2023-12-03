"Is that a kids club haha"- David Warner's funny comment on Marnus Labuschagne's Instagram post 

Australian opener David Warner reacted hilariously to his teammate Marnus Labuschagne's recent Instagram post, where that latter can be seen playing Golf.

Both players are currently enjoying time off the field after a hectic cricket schedule over the past month. They were part of the Australian team that beat India in the final of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on November 19 to become six-time World champions.

David Warner was magnificent for Australia with the bat, finishing as their top run-getter with 535 runs in 11 games. He was also the sixth-highest scorer in the tournament.

Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with vital contributions whenever his team needed him and also played a crucial knock to support Travis Head in the final against India. The duo was also electric in the field for Australia and saved many runs across the tournament.

Labuschagne took to his Instagram handle today (3 November) to give a glimpse of how he is spending his time off the field. He shared the following post, where he can be seen lining up a golf shot, and captioned it:

"Sunday red ⛳️"

David Warner observed the size of Labuschagne's club and tried to pull his legs by commenting:

"Is that a kids club haha."

"If he scores runs in the first few games, he'll most likely get that send-off that he's after"- Ricky Ponting on David Warner's Test retirement

David Warner has previously stated that he wants to retire from Test cricket after the 3rd Test against Pakistan in January, which will be held at his home ground in Sydney.

Ahead of the three-match series against Pakistan, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting analyzed the chances of a perfect farewell for Warner and said:

"Yeah look, I think he deserves to be there at the start of the summer, but then it's up to him. I've read some reports this week about the farewell tour and having three Tests in the summer and finishing in Sydney in front of his home crowd. So it's up to him, if he scores runs in the first few games, then he'll most likely get that send-off that he's after."

He added:

"But there are a few guys that are queuing up behind him that have been doing a lot of things right in domestic cricket to get their chance to open the batting.That time will obviously come, but when that is, we'll wait and see. We'll probably have a clearer picture after that first test match in Perth."

Do you agree with Ricky Ponting's views? Let us know in the comments section below.